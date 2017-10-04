Cleveland residents came out en mass to object to the rezoning of property on Bishop Road. People not only filled the board room but also stood outside city hall during the public hearing.

“You win some; you lose some,” said John McCarty as he and others left the rezoning public hearing held before Tuesday’s regular Cleveland Board of Aldermen meeting.

McCarty is an engineer representing developer J.W. McCurdy of Oxford.

The hearing was for the rezoning of the 128.3 acre agricultural property located at the southwest corner of Bishop Road and W. Sunflower Road.

One tract was 25.17 acres, which was requested to be rezoned from R-2 Single-Family Residential to R-5 Multi-Family Residential, and the other tract was 2.02 acres to be rezoned from R-2 Single-Family Residential to B-1 Neighborhood Commercial.

Prior to the hearing, Mayor Billy Nowell, who is a relator by profession, wanted those present to be clear that he had no financial ties to the property being considered for rezoning.

“A several months ago a mutual friend told J.W. McCurdy that Cleveland was a great place to do business and invest. This friend suggested he reach out to me and we began looking at property. Eventually J.W. settled on the property on Bishop Road.

“My role at the time was to be his buyer’s agent. As the buyer’s agent, I would have gotten a commission from the sale if the sale was approved.

“Along the way it came to my attention that because the property had to be rezoned by this board that I could not receive a commission. When that came to my attention J.W. chose another relator. I gave the real-estate file to another relator in another town.

“I am no longer involved with this transaction. Let me be clear I have no financial interest in this sale.

“But let me also be clear everything I do, my number one interest is doing the best for Cleveland and I want people to know that,” said Nowell.

Following his statement, city attorney Jamie Jacks explained the developer must prove there is a need for the rezoning and a change in the neighborhood that justifies the type of development he is proposing.

McCarty spoke to the board in a room filled to overflowing with people in opposition to the rezoning. At one point prior to the meeting, Police Chief Buster Bingham radioed officers outside city hall to not let anymore people inside because the room had reached maximum fire code safety.

McCarty said the plan was to develop the area in phases and to create upscale college rental places of which Cleveland has very few.

He said developments like this have done very well in Oxford, Germantown, TN, and other areas with historic backgrounds and universities.

He suggested people would pay more for high-end features like granite countertops.

However most of the audience present objected to having rental properties for college students near single-family home neighborhoods and were concerned that construction would increase flooding in the area.

Judson Brown spoke on behalf of his parents who live on Ferris Drive that their quiet and peaceful neighborhood would suffer, as would their quality of life.

Connie Smith, who lives on Terrace Road, agreed and said she was also concerned about potential flooding.

She reminded the board that even with a little bit of rain, the city often has to barricade the roads around Bishop Road and Terrace Road.

Father Kent Bowlds, pastor of Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church on Bishop Road, said many of his parishioners had been vocal on the subject and he too was concerned about flooding.

“We flood now along the street and yard. We’ve had to put in a metal ramp (so water can run under it) to get in our office. Sometimes that’s not enough.”

McCarty replied as an engineer there was ways to keep the drainage issue from becoming a greater problem. “We can work to reduce retention.”

He also said the developer would work with area neighborhoods to keep noise down and would consider putting in a green space as a buffer.

Relator Dave Griffith said the reason no apartments or multi-family dwellings have been built in Cleveland in the last five or six years is because there is no need for them.

Ronnie Vaughn, who used to own a number of apartment buildings, said, “This looks good on paper but once they’re built, they don’t go away. Everything in Cleveland is not full now. (Delta State University) is having issues.”

He said most students in Cleveland who rent are either using PELL grants to pay rent or are on athletic scholarship. “The students here are not like Ole Miss and MSU.”

Michelle Ray spoke on behalf of Ray Funeral Home and said her greatest concern was the potential for noise and lack of respect to their clients. “This is a very sensitive business. We would welcome single family homes.”

Alderman Kirkham Povall said since there has been no change in the area since 2010 showing no reason to rezone, he motioned to not allow for the rezoning.

The motion was carried unanimously to applause from the audience.