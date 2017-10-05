October 6 would have been Civil Rights hero Fannie Lou Hamer’s 100th birthday and GirlTrek, the largest national public health nonprofit and movement for Black women and girls, is celebrating her legacy by hosting 300 national walks.

GirlTrek's cofounders Vanessa Garrison and T. Morgan Dixon, national staff and board of directors will pay tribute to this American hero in her hometown in Ruleville and will walk with the community on the centennial celebration of her birth.

The walk will take place after the 4:30 p.m. ceremony Friday at the Fannie Lou Hamer Monument, 929 Byron St. in Ruleville.

“In the iconic words of Fannie Lou Hamer, we’re ‘sick and tired of being sick and tired.’ She died too soon putting her body on the line for our freedom and we want to celebrate her life in a big way. In her honor, we are going to raise an army of sisters, #FanniesArmy, who will lead 100 walks across America at sunset on Oct. 6,” said GirlTrek cofounder T. Morgan Dixon.

“While the country reels from conflict in Charlottesville, this is an opportunity to herald the legacy of an American hero who brought us together,” Dixon said. "Fannie Lou Hamer died too early at 59, her body riddled with heart disease and cancer. I'm reminded of the words of R. Boylorn, [Hamer] ‘never saw death coming because she was too busy taking care of others.’ She worked tirelessly in field offices and late hours registering people to vote. When pain rendered her homebound, she taught Freedom Riders the ways of resistance in her night gown from her front porch.”

Known for her courage on the frontlines of the American Civil Rights Movement, Fannie Lou Hamer stunned the world with her electrifying account of brutal attacks and local terror in Jim Crow South.

She stood strong, demanding the attention of U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson by leading an unparalleled grassroots campaign and political party in Mississippi that delivered over 60,000 votes.

Fannie Lou Hamer is directly responsible for securing the Voting Rights Act and changing the tide of justice.

The scale of her impact is made greater by her life story.

Fannie Lou Hamer worked as a sharecropper from age 6. As a young woman, in an extralegal, violent act, she was given a forced hysterectomy. Unbroken, she adopted children.

At 44 years old, Fannie Lou Hamer joined the American Civil Rights Movement. From church basements to the White House, Hamer was celebrated for her ability to inspire everyday people to action.

There is a health crisis in America and Black women and girls are among the hardest hit.

The effects of chronic stress are wearing on Black women mentally, physically and spiritually. Black women die younger and at higher rates than any other group of women.

GirlTrek encourages women to use walking as a practical first step to inspire healthy living, families, and communities.

In four years, GirlTrek has mobilized more than 100,000 Black women and girls nationwide.

By 2018, GirlTrek’s goal is to motivate 1 million Black women and girls to walk for better health.