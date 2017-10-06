From picnic baskets to themed live music, the members of First United Methodist Church celebrated their Cornerstone Centennial in 1917 style.

The church service included songs by the children’s choir, as well as the reminiscences of former church and lifetime church members.

Attendees were greeted with flowers, fans, and pins upon entering the sanctuary, where they were then told about the church’s history, renovations, and missions.

“Our past has been wonderful and our future will be great as we’re led by the Holy Spirit,” said Pat McCaleb.

Joseph Crews told of sanctuary renovations, “We had no budget, we had no timeline ... this was a group of people with strong opinions. We worked well together because we all loved our church and we all loved the Lord. All along the way we were met with the right people for the project.”

From the best contractors to the creator of the large organ, Crews said everything fell into place and it was all God’s doing.

“I’m always thankful I got to be a part of this plan,” he said.

Nott Wheeler told about his family being a part of the church from the very beginning.

“This church family is my home and I feel the Lord’s presence here,” he said as he described his love for the church and congregation.

After the service, attendees ate a picnic lunch with chicken, fruit, and potato salad while a microphone was passed around so members and visitors could share their memories.

Each table was decorated with gingham cloths and the youth waited on the table wearing clothing inspired by the year 1917.

Former pastors were in attendance including Tom Pace and Harold Robinson, Mattie Gipson, District Superintendent for The Greenwood District United Methodist Church also attended the celebration.

Residing Pastor Will Wilkerson said, “The celebration, as in all we do, is to give glory to God and honor this shared calling He has given us. Events like this offer unique meanings and occasions for us to live out Romans 15:6 “so that with one mind and one voice you may glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Wilkerson said, "As we come together to share lively stories and precious memories of the impact Cleveland First has had on all our lives, we will honor the fact that our story is His story. The church’s narrative is a continuation of God’s narrative of love and deliverance.

"When we remember where we have been as a congregation, we give thanks for our matriarchs and patriarchs who have long witnessed to us. Because the Lord used them to reveal to us great Christian faith, perseverance and compassion, we recommit ourselves to living out our own discipleship story,” he said.

FUMC went through many forms before the placement of the cornerstone on the Court Street and South Leflore Avenue.

According to a news story in the Aug. 24, 1934, edition of The Bolivar Commercial by the late Mrs. S.C. Taylor, the church was founded in 1870 with only six members. Her father and mother, Sylvester Cade Beevers and Elizabeth C. Beevers, were charter members. The first pastor was Reverend W. R. Murff, who lived in Sunflower County.

According to the article, “about 1873 we built a one room log house where the old cemetery is for a school house. The minister preached in it … along in 1879 we built a church up where the log cabin stood, a one room building made of lumber … we used that for a good many years.”

The building progress continued from a frame building at the east side of North Bayou with land given by Moses W. Coleman and materials from W.L. Pearman to finally a $30,000 red brick building where it stands today.

The gold and morocco bound hymnal of Sen. Edward Harris Moore was placed in the cornerstone. Moore was the Sunday school superintendent and had been for 20 years.

The facade of the current building features four Corinthian columns topped by acanthus leaves. The inscription on the south face of the cornerstone reads “Methodist/Episcopal Church South/ Founded 1888/Rebuilt 1917.”

On the west face of the cornerstone are listed members of the building committee including A.W. Shands, E.J. Nott, L.B. Sparkman, W.L. Pearman, S.C. Taylor, C.R. Smith, W.T. Winston and Theo. M. Bradley, Pastor.

Many members of the community were involved in the creation of the First United Methodist Church in its current form.

The deed carries the usual Methodist trust stipulation that the premises are to be used as a place for divine worship and if a church building has not been completed or a bona fide physical commencement of one has not been made within five years of the date of the deed, title to the property shall revert to the grantors, who shall repay to the trustees the amount received in the payment for the lot.

Through the years, it became evident the original building needed to be expanded due to the growing congregation. A sizeable addition to the original building was erected extending toward the east.

Wilkerson said he is extremely proud of his congregation and looks forward to the future of both the church and of Cleveland.

“I hope in the future people will be able to say we continued the legacy we inherited and truly impacted the world for Christ. We have many wonderful ministries and traditions we are carrying on at Cleveland First. I am particularly proud of our children’s, youth, missions, and music ministries in how they are leaving a lasting blessing on generations to come.

“One event our church excitedly looks forward to is our Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. The whole congregation stands on the front steps of the church and sings Silent Night while holding individually lighted candle. Together we are allowing the outside world to see the light of Christ illuminating the world through our lives. This is something I hope will continue through all the efforts of Cleveland First for the next 100 years.”