Next week, West Bolivar Consolidated School District will recognize National School Lunch Week with specialized meals for students and parents to enjoy.

According Edward Hill, WBSCD food administrator, the special week was designated by the National School Lunch program to showcase healthy lunch menus.

“School lunches are healthier than ever, with more fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and less fat and sodium,” said Hill. “National School Lunch Week helps us educate parents and students about all the benefits of our lunch program and the appealing choices we offer.”

Hill said this is the first time the district has participated in the national event and he wants to make it an annual tradition and is interested to see how each school will participate.

“I sat with school staff members and principals and we brought a lot of ideas for NLSW. Everyone is excited. I was told that the staff at each site will have decorations around the schools, so I hope the student get into the spirit as well,” said Hill.

Hill said NSLW encourages each participating district to come up with a unique theme for the week’s lunch menu.

“During this week, healthy foods from Italy such as the Italian Meatball (on Monday), Tuesday is Breakfast 4 Lunch, including pancakes, sausage, and cheesy grits,” said Hill. “Wednesday is This is How We Roll/ Food for the Soul. We will have mama’s home cooked pork chops and creamy macaroni and cheese. Thursday is Mexican Fiesta day. We will serve fiesta tacos and Mexican corn. On the last day they will relax with a picnic in the dining room with buffalo wings, chili cheese hot dogs, and fresh fruit. So you see a lot is in store (next) week.”

Hill said the students had a role in creating the menu.

“Some of the high school students were surveyed on what dishes they wanted served that week,” said Hill. “At the end of the day we tallied up the response and that’s how we got our menu.”

Similar to spirit week, students and instructors are encouraged to dress according to the theme of the day.

Hill added there would be various prizes given out at the schools, including a contest for best costumes.

“This is the time that parents can also come and engage and sit down with their children and see what is actually being offered,” said Hill.

Hill said letters about the week have been sent out to parents and the schools made a list of parents who have agreed to participate in the festivities.