ROSEDALE — Mayor Cary Estes said the city is currently looking for a full-time chief of police.

Police Chief Elijah Johnson stepped down from his position during executive session at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Estes said Johnson was not able to meet the work hours but he will stay on with the city police force as a contractor.

In other matters, Estes said he applied for a grant with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Program in order to clean up hazardous waste from the various old gas stations in town.

“We had underground gasoline and diesel tanks. My guess is there must be some contaminants after so many years,” said Estes.

He said he would like the EPA to conduct soil samples in order to determine if there are contaminants and then give them a grant to haul off the waste.

In regards to the second grant, it was previously reported that Jack Coleman and partner Lloyd Littman purchased two acres of the Amco Factory property from the city for $40,000 to build Crossroad Alternative Energy, a gasification and pyrolysis plant.

Estes said he is working on a wastewater and road repair grant for the Rosedale Crossroads Alternative Energy.

Estes said the plant would need to have an access road for the trucks that will haul materials for the plant and to provide access to indoor plumbing.

During public comments, Barbara Pope said she was angry because she believes nothing is being done to repair a leak under her house.

“I’ve had this problem for three years,” said Pope. “There is a leak under my house. It hasn’t been fixed and it doesn’t look it will be fixed. I have mold in mildew in my house. I have to wash walls because I don’t want (the mold) to build up on (them).”

Zola Cherry with public works said he would have to go under her house to find out where the leak is coming from.

Rebecca Lewis, a member of the administrative library board for the Bolivar County Public Library System, gave an update on the Rosedale Public Library.

In previous articles, she revealed there were several structural issues with the building, including a leaking roof, damage to the siding, water damage sustained to its walls and carpets, and a non-operational heating and air-conditioner system.

Lewis said the siding and roof have been repaired and the library is closed until next week because workers are installing new floors and will go on to painting the walls

The mayor added the board has placed $4,000 in the budget to replace the heating and air-conditioning system.

“We are trying to see what we can do for all the things that need to be done. If we can get enough money to at least replace one, that’s a start,” said Estes.