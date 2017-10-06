Changes have been happening at city hall in Cleveland and few more are on the way.

City Clerk Dominique Green told the board of aldermen at Tuesday’s regular meeting that Cleveland’s website would be getting some additions.

“We are one step closer to taking water payments online and having fillable forms online.”

She said Thursday everything was hopefully going to be active by Nov. 1.

Following contract discussion for city waste and garbage pickup, Alderman Danny Abraham asked for a complaint form to be added to the website and Green said it would be done.

Both he and Alderman Robert Sanders said it would be useful to keep track of complaints especially in regards to garbage pick.

RES was once again given the contact for waste and garbage in Cleveland. The contract is for three years with the possibility of a two-year extension.

Though RES did not have the lowest bid, aldermen believed it was the best contractor for the city.

Attorney Jamie Jacks said, “The city can disregard the lowest bid, if they believe the company has integrity, good conduct, experience with the city and can carry out the contractual responsibility.”

The RES bid was for $15.99 per customer, which was lower than the previous contract.

However Green said Thursday customers will not see a change in their garbage fee, as there are sanitation workers to be paid who aid with pickup plus other essentials like insurance.

The fee for garbage pickup is $24 billed to the customer.

Abraham asked if the contract could be broken before the three-year time limit.

Steve Horton with RES said, “There is a fault clause which gives you the opportunity to cancel the contract.”

RES service includes, "all labor, vehicles, and material to collect and dispose of household garbage, household rubbish, lawn refuse and tree trimmings meeting collection specifications. Collection shall be two times per week for household garbage, household rubbish, and lawn refuse and one time per week for tree trimmings at the curb of all residences in the incorporated areas of the city …"

Garbage should be "placed within five feet of the street curb line and said items shall not be behind a fence so that it is not accessible by employees of the contractor. All items to be picked up shall be easily and readily accessible by the contractor or its employees."

Beginning on Oct. 1, Cleveland’s water and sewer rates increased by 7 percent.

Water inside the city limits will be $3.17 per 1,000 gallons and for those using water outside the city limits the fee will be $6.34 per 1,000 gallons.

All customers are charged for a minimum of 2,000 gallons.

This is the first increase customer have seen since 2015 when the city increased rates by 14 percent.

By now residents also know the city will no longer be able to distribute or sell garbage bags per Mississippi Attorney General Opinion No. 98-0451, which says, “a municipality does not have the authority to purchase garbage bags which are not needed for municipal use, but are purchased for the express purpose of reselling them to municipal residents for their own private use.”

Green told aldermen almost all the bags the city had were gone and she had been told a local retailer would be selling the exact same type of bag at a lower price.

In other business, Cleveland Police Chief Buster Bingham said a route for the Cleveland Central Homecoming Parade had been set.

The parade will take place at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 and due to Octoberfest in downtown Cleveland a new route has been established.

The parade will go down Pearman Avenue to South, and then come back to Miss. Highway 8.

The parade will start and end at the high school.

Bingham also said due to the activities of the weekend, all Cleveland police officers would be on duty.