The Carpenter Center Church plans to provide an outlet from violence with a community basketball tournament from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Aloe Park.

Pastor Johnathan Brown of the Carpenter Center called the event the 3B Takeover, which stands for Bibles, basketball and brothers and he said he wants to promote unity and faith to boys and men in at-risk communities.

“This event is pretty much a vision that I was given to reach out to the local community and areas where gun violence and a lot of death and poverty are present,” said Brown. “We want to provide them with some hope.”

Brown said he has lived in Cleveland all his life knows several people who live in areas with high rates of poverty and violence, including many of the children he mentors.

“I have a heart for my city and my community as a whole. So whenever I hear about gun violence and the families that experience loss or about poverty it does something to me as a pastor,” added Brown. “This is my way of reaching out to the local community, and let them know that I’m here for them.”

Brown said the event would focus mainly on three-on-three basketball competitions.

“We have men from all walks of life from 16 all the way to 30 participating in the tournament. We normally have anywhere from 14 to 16 teams competing against each other,” added Brown. “Of course, the winning team will get a first place trophy but we also have one for the team that comes in second.”

In addition to the tournament, there will also be horseback riding and a bouncy house for the younger kids, as well as flag football and kickball.

Brown added that representatives from Mississippi Delta Community College would be in attendance with information about college.

“As the men are there they can also learn how they can get equipped as far as developing a career for their lives, so we’re happy to have Mississippi Delta on board,” he said.

Brown said the work he is doing with Saturday’s event is only a portion of a broader vision to build up at-risk communities.

“I am going into my second year as a pastor. The Carpenter Center has started a partnership with Nailor Elementary, but the 3B Takeover is an opportunity for us to begin to build that relationship with the community,” said Brown.

“I believe you can’t have effective programs or be effective as a church until you build a relationship between the church and the community.

“We are building on that trust and from here we see us developing a better partnership to where we can create things like financial literacy classes where we can provide opportunity as far as helping people find jobs. This is just apart of working that vision,” he said. “We believe as we move forward we will have more programs in places as we stretch our relationship with the community and church.”