The board of trustees for West Bolivar Consolidated School District held a special called meeting Monday in Benoit to discuss appointing a board member for Sub District IV in Rosedale.

In light of the death of Trustee Pamela Tucker in September, the board of discussed plans to appoint someone from the district to fill her seat.

Last month, those interested were advised to either contact the central office or see the school district’s website to apply for the position.

The board revealed that four people applied — Earl Phillips, Michael Honorable, Kenyun Johnson and Jacorius Liner.

Evereth Stanton, board president, said he asked Bolivar County Circuit Clerk Marilyn Kelly to determine if the four candidates were residents of Sub District IV.

According to Stanton, Kelly reported Johnson and Liner were residents in Sub District 4 and Phillips and Honorable were residents in Sub District V.

Board Vice President Jacqueline Lloyd disagreed with the latter claim and said the information from the circuit clerk’s office was incorrect.

Attorney Willie Griffin said it could be a matter of those two candidates not updating their address.

“You could be living in one district and move to another, but if you didn’t update your registration that old address will show up until you actually change your registration,” said Griffin.

The board made a motion to postpone the appointment of a new trustee until further discussion with Kelly.

The board plans to meet hold another special called meeting today at McEvans Elementary School in Shaw regarding the matter.

Afterwards the board went into executive session to discussed potential litigation matters regarding unauthorized spending from Superintendent Dr. Beverly Culley.

During last month’s regular meeting, the board asked Culley about expenditures made without board approval, to which Culley said she was unaware she did not have approval.

The board reviewed an interim report of investigation regarding the payments they are referring to — 3 Way Construction, Alert 1 and Computer Networking.

Due to it being a personnel matter, Stanton said he and the board were not at liberty to discuss it further.

No action was made during executive session and the board decided to postpone any further discussion until Thursday’s regular board meeting at Joe Barnes Career Technical Center in Rosedale.