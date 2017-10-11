Cleveland has a busy weekend with multiple events occurring, not the least of which is Cleveland Central High School’s Homecoming.

Police Chief Buster Bingham reported to Cleveland Aldermen recently that a homecoming parade would take place beginning at 4 p.m. Friday though the route will be slightly different than usually because of Octoberfest in downtown Cleveland.

The route will begin at Cleveland Central High School go along Miss. Highway 8 West to Pearman Avenue down to South Street up Commerce Avenue over to North Street West then up North Sharpe Avenue and then back to Highway 8 ending at the school.

Though some residents complained about the route at Monday’s Cleveland School District Board of Trustees meeting, the route has not changed as of presstime.

Those speaking out to the school board were concerned the parade would not be going to the east side of Cleveland which used to be the home of East Side High School.

Cleveland Central High School will play its Homecoming football game at 7 p.m. Friday at Parker Field at Delta State University.

Presentation of the Homecoming Court and crowning of the Homecoming Queen will take place during halftime.

Bingham said attendees to the game are asked to park on the east side of Shumate Street, McClain Street and Bolling Street.

“If people park on both sides, it will be single lane and cause a traffic jam,” he said. “We will be blocking off and barricading the west side. And if you park there, you will be towed.”

Octoberfest barbecue competitors will start setting up Friday with vendors Friday afternoon along the downtown Greenstrip.

Activities will begin at 6 p.m. with the Lighting of the Grill, followed by free live music.

Saturday events will begin at 9 a.m.