As Deltans wait patiently for cooler temperatures to stay, many are dusting off their space heaters in anticipation.

Space heaters are a useful tool, especially for those used to warmer conditions.

However they are also a dangerous tool when not used properly and maintained well.

“I have a space heater,” said Cleveland Fire Inspector Greg Jackson. “But you have to be careful with them because they can cause serious fires.”

This is Fire Prevention Week and Jackson said it’s a good time to bring this issue to everyone’s attention.

Tips to follow including making sure the right amp outlet is used; not using an extension cord; and keep clothing and other flammable materials way from the heater.

A recent fire in Cleveland was caused by a man trying to cook food on top of a space heater and he lost his home.

“As the weather cools, we’ll see a lot more calls for our firefighters,” said Jackson.

He added people can prevent fires but just following a few simples steps like the ones above.

Fire Prevention Week is on record as the longest running public health observance, according to the National Archives and Records Administration’s Library Information Center.

The National Fire Protection Association has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week since 1922, when the commemoration began.

President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed the first National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 4-10, 1925, beginning a tradition of the president of the United States signing a proclamation recognizing the occasion.

It is observed on the Sunday through Saturday period in which Oct. 9 falls, in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1871, and did most of its damage Oct. 9.

On the 40th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, the Fire Marshals Association of North America (today known as the International Fire Marshals Association), decided that the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire should henceforth be observed not with festivities, but in a way that would keep the public informed about the importance of fire prevention.