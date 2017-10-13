Reverend Ed Duvall appeared before the Cleveland School District Board of Trustees this week to discuss the high school homecoming parade and a new school.

“There have been a lot of concerns here in the community about the parade route and we wanted to ask you all to reconsider the route. Homecoming should be about community, it’s a big deal and we’d like for you all to consider a preferred route from high school to junior high,” said Duvall.

Trustee Richard Boggs asked him to clarify for whom this preferred route is for.

“For most people. We feel like the parade should encompass some of the black community. This thing is bigger than just the parade,” said Duvall.

“It’s more about this school district trying to impose their will and change the heritage of the black community. I’ll give some examples. We see it when y’all try to take all of the schools and put them on the west side of town and not caring for the east side.

You put the museum on the west side and you look at all of the major sports we have in the high school and it’s all about white people — that’s control,” said Duvall.

“Don’t try to destroy our heritage or redefine who we are. We’ve got two different cultures trying to come together and create one culture. Don’t you all impose y’alls will on us and try to redefine who we are,” he said.

Duvall said his second issue was whether or not the board had considered building a new school.

He asked Trustee Tonya Short if this had been discussed and she said, “Well, as you know we cannot discuss things unless we are in a public setting so no we have not discussed that.”

Duvall proposed a sample plan, titled “Build That School.”

His plan, which was not adopted, voted on, or discussed by the board included raising the city sales tax by one percent to raise $15 million in five years and for the district to continue to tax residents at a rate of 3 mil.

According to the proposal, “note, the CSD will tax the taxpayers at this rate anyway for as long as we are in this dilapidated, mildewed, handicapped inaccessible, unsafe, overcrowded schools.”

Duvall added, “The board of supervisors could give the Grammy Museum $1 million. Surely they can give our kids twice as much. Let’s put them down for $2 million. DSU should give equal amount they gave toward the Grammy. All of the banks who stand to benefit from a community with state-of-the art schools, if each bank gives $50,000 for five years.

“Let us not leave out Baxter, Wal-Mart, Quality Steel, Fuarecia, Bolivar Medical Center, McDonald’s, other businesses and churches,” he proposed.

The board listened but did not indicate if they would discuss the matter further.