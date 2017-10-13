Dr. Rod Paige, former U.S. Secretary of Education and creator of the No Child Left Behind Act, spoke on higher education in America at Delta State University’s first Colloquia Distinguished Speakers Lecture of the year.

Paige asked, “What will higher education look like in five, 10 or even 15 years from now?”

“The United State’s system is regarded as being the best in the world. Many believe that the United States preeminence is primary driven by the excellent higher education that we have in,” said Paige.

Paige attributed this success to the Servicemen Readjustment Act of 1944, commonly know as the G.I. Bill, which he said provided scholarship money and support for World War II veterans.

“I was one of those people, so I can attest to how I feel because it helped pay for my tuition at Indiana University,” said Page. “Many feel that the massive number of veterans who attended college on the G.I. Bill created America’s Middle Class, evaluated America’s productivity, and launched our education system to the top of the charts.

“That’s clearly good news, so why do we need to discuss changing education in the United States of America,” asked Paige. “If we’re so good, why don’t we just keep it that way? Why bother?”

Paige argued the future of America's higher education system must involve change in order to maintain it’s top status in the world.

He added that as an administrator, he understands how difficult change can be to face, but stressed that it could not be avoided if one is to make progress.

Paige said the major driving impact in the future of education is technology, which he said is changing the world, as we know it.

In addition, he added although technology in education has exploded in the last few years, overall much of it is still well behind the commercial sector.

“This is a gap that higher education must close and we’ll need the help of the state to do this but it is (imperative) that it happens,” said Paige.

He also said higher education must prepare itself for a smaller demographic of traditional students.

Paige said higher education has seen a smaller trend of students attending college with the millennial generation than from previous generations.

“This factor will drive strong competition between America’s junior colleges, public and private colleges and universities and even for-profit colleges and universities,” added Paige.

“In this emerging, combative and competitive environment, colleges and universities will have only two approaches to continue to flourish.”

He explained colleges must find a way to attract students with technologically advanced classes at an attractive cost. He also suggested that colleges should sponsor programs that appeal to a nontraditional demographic.

Paige used Purdue University's recent purchase of Kaplan University, a for-profit online university, which he said attracts working adults, as a model that other colleges should adopt.

“By expanding access to working adults who aren’t traditionally suited to campus life and addressing the explosive growth of technology as a means for education to students of all types is a clear example of that change that is going to have to take place," said Paige.

“The current higher education climates for many states are reducing appropriations, many are facing declining enrollment, and are forced into uncomfortable budget cuts," said Paige. "Giving that it seems that most people feel that we should be talking about survival than about the future."

He added dealing with the current reality of survival and preparing for the future must go hand-in-hand for colleges.