The West Bolivar Consolidated School District Board of Trustees motioned Thursday to form a committee to conduct a feasible study of having one high school for the district.

Trustee Jacqueline Lloyd made the recommendation because she was concerned by the lack of certified teachers at West Bolivar High school.

"I'm feeling the pain along with the other parents because I'm a parent, my daughter is feeling it," said Lloyd. "She (doesn't) have an English teacher, a math teacher, and she doesn't have a science teacher.”

Lloyd said parents and students have asked her when the district will get certified teachers.

"We have to put our egos aside. It's not about closing schools. The parents are asking about certified teachers, let’s give it to them," said Lloyd.

It was revealed that the district currently only has five certified teachers at West Bolivar High School.

Superintendent Dr. Deborah Culley said she is in the process of talking with retired teachers, such as former science teacher Earl Phillips, to come in and help. In the meantime, Culley said she would teach the English I and II.

"We've got to get certified people in those testing areas," said Evereth Stanton, board president.

He suggested that the superintendent continue to look within the district to find interested teachers.

"I think we are going to have to reach out to the community," said Trustee Evelyn Henry. "Let them know we need retired teachers. We need to have a night where we have some refreshments and talk to them and let them know we need you all to come back to the classrooms to assist us.”

In other matters, the seat left vacant after the passing of Pamela Tucker will remain open until the board is able to come to a consensus.

After a split vote, the board decided again to postpone the appointment of a board member at Wednesday’s special called meeting.

It was previously reported that there were initially four candidates for the vacant seat, Earl Phillips, Michael Honorable, Jacorious Liner and Kenyun Johnson.

There were concerns as to whether Honorable and Phillips were residents of the district after results from the Bolivar County Circuit Clerk’s office showed they lived in another district.

Stanton said the issue was sorted off after a meeting with Marilyn Kelly, county circuit clerk, determined that Honorable was qualified to run for the position along with Liner and Johnson.

Of the three candidates, the board was divided between Honorable and Johnson. Stanton and e Lloyd voted to appoint Honorable, while Evelyn Henry and Ruby Miller voted to appoint Johnson.

Board attorney Willie Griffin said the board has 60 days to appoint a new member.

“The appointment doesn’t have to trigger a special election in the district. I would ask that (the board) not evoke an appointment tonight. There is still time. Ms. Tucker passed on Sept. 9, so you have until Nov. 8 to consider this,” said Griffin.

“I suggest the board have a meeting at some point. Someone may change his or her vote, to notify the president, so he can call a special called meeting,” added Griffin. “I recommend the board set a deadline affective Nov. 1. If we have not reached a consensus on an appointee, an election will be held.”

Before adjourning, the board made a motion to accept Griffin suggestion to allow the members to come to consensus on their own accord.