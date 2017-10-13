Last of three

As Fire Prevention Week comes to close, Cleveland Fire Inspector Greg Jackson asked all residents to consider their number one fire safety tool — the smoke alarm.

“Don’t sleep any where that doesn’t have a working smoke alarm,” he said. “It’s a wonderful life saving device.

“Test the smoke alarm and know how it sounds, so you are familiar with it in an emergency.”

Jackson said practice is the best way to deal with a fire emergency.

“By knowing what the alarm sounds like and practicing an escape route, you can stay calm and react accordingly in case of a fire,” he said.

Jackson said for years there has been a campaign to get people to change out smoke alarm batteries when the time changes.

Daylight savings time ends on Nov. 5.

“But not many people know that you’re supposed to change out your smoke alarms every 10 years,” said Jackson. “If you know you have an older model smoke alarm, get a new one.”

The National Fire Protection Association has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week since 1922 and it says smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries.

If there is a fire in your home, smoke spreads fast and you need smoke alarms to give you time to get out.

Other tips include a closed door may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire. Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Install alarms on every level of the home.

Smoke alarms should be interconnected. When one sounds, they all sound.

Test your smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

There are two kinds of alarms. Ionization smoke alarms are quicker to warn about flaming fires. Photoelectric alarms are quicker to warn about smoldering fires. It is best to use of both types of alarms in the home.

When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside.

President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed the first National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 4-10, 1925, beginning a tradition of the president of the United States signing a proclamation recognizing the occasion.

It is observed on the Sunday through Saturday period in which Oct. 9 falls, in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1871, and did most of its damage Oct. 9.

On the 40th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, the Fire Marshals Association of North America (today known as the International Fire Marshals Association), decided that the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire should henceforth be observed not with festivities, but in a way that would keep the public informed about the importance of fire prevention.