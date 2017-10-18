Bolivar County will not have a general election in November.

The election on Nov. 7 would have been for one seat in each of the county’s three school districts.

Circuit Clerk Marilyn Kelly released an announcement Tuesday that because of circumstances the election commission had decided not to conduct a general election.

“Typically, in Bolivar County, there is a general election every year by default due to staggering school board elections,” Kelly wrote. “Bolivar County now has three school districts in which they all encompass trustee boards with five seats on each board.

“Each seat is up for election every five years; therefore, demanding an election each year for each school district unless where there are circumstances mitigating an election from occurring.”

This year, the North Bolivar Consolidated School District seat up for election is currently held by Trustee Jacklyn Haywood; the West Bolivar Consolidated School District seat is currently held by the late Trustee Pamela Tucker; and the Cleveland School District seat is currently held by Trustee William Fuller.

The deadline to qualify to run for these seats was Sept. 8.

Kelly said, “In the matter of North Bolivar Consolidated School District, only one individual submitted their application for candidacy and that was Jacqueline Harris (Shelby).

“The constitution provides that when only one school board applicant qualifies for the seat, no election is needed and that applicant will be declared winner of the seat.”

Kelly said no candidate application had been submitted for the Cleveland School District seat.

Cleveland School District Attorney Jamie Jacks said she would ask for an attorney general’s opinion to be clear on the steps to be taken to fill the seat.

In the matter of West Bolivar Consolidated School District, Trustee Pamela Tucker had submitted her application for candidacy before her death but she was the only person to do so.

Since her death the district school board has been looking at candidates to fill the vacancy.

As of last week, three candidates had qualified for the seat — Michael Honorable, Jacorious Liner and Kenyun Johnson.

West Bolivar board attorney Willie Griffin said the board has 60 days to appoint a new member.

The board is working toward making a decision in November.