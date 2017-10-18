In light of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October, the Delta Health Center is hosting an event to provide education about women health.

The Delta Health Center is hosting Ladies’ Night from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Senator’s Place in Cleveland.

The event, which is open to the public, will be moderated by Ja’Larna Grant and Michael Morrios, OB/GYNs at DHC, and Marketta Blue, general medicine and primary care physician at DHC.

Robin Boyles, DHC’s Director of Program Planning and Development, will lead a panel discussion about some of the risk plague women in the state including breast cancer.

Boyles said, “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mississippi has a breast cancer incidence rate of 113.38 (per 100,000), which is lower than the national rate of 123.9. However, when it comes to breast cancer mortality, the story is quite different. Mississippi has a breast cancer mortality rate of 23.5, which is the 3rd highest mortality rate in the country, with its rate of 20.5.

“I don’t know that we know why the mortality rate is so high,” said Boyles. “However, since we have poor health outcomes in almost all disease types, it can be surmised that it is a result of lack of prevention efforts that is indicative of areas with high poverty rates, poor educational outcomes, and all of the other factors that we know contribute to health outcomes.

“Generally, people with low economic status typically do not go to the doctor until they are sicker than those with higher economic status.”

Boyles added breast cancer is not being detected early enough to be able to prevent death.

“Early detection is critical to the successful treatment of breast cancer,” Boyles said. “To that end, Delta Health Center has contracts with the Mississippi Breast and Cervical Cancer Program through the Mississippi Department of Health and with Delta State University’s Breast Education Early detection Project to promote early detection. Through these programs, Delta Health Center can offer clinical breast exams and screening mammograms to women ages 50 and above who are uninsured or underinsured at no cost,” said Boyles.

Ann Nowell, chief operating officer at Delta Health Center, added, “Taking every preventative measure to detect early signs of any breast abnormality is key. Monthly self-breast exams and annual screening mammograms are two of the easiest methods to detect an abnormality. Women with a family history of breast cancer should let their physician know so extra precautions can be taken. Most insurances will pay for one screening mammogram a year beginning at age 40.”

Boyles added that women need to call Delta Health Center at 662-741-8800 to schedule an appointment for a breast cancer screening.