Jerry Williams, retirement specialist for Nationwide Retirement Solutions, spoke to the Bolivar County Board of Supervisors Monday about making Nationwide the deferred compensation provider for the county.

A deferred compensation plan or 457b, is a supplemental retirement savings plan for state employees.

Employees contribute to deferred comp by setting aside money from their paychecks every month.

“He is offering an option to the board if they so choose, to make a change,” said Will Hooker, county administrator.

Hooker said in Mississippi, counties can only offer employees one deferred compensation provider and Bolivar County currently uses Empower Retirement as the state deferred comp provider through the Public Employees Retirement System of Mississippi.

Williams said when it comes to retirement the board has two responsibilities. The first responsibility is to make sure there is adequate funding available for working people in the county, and the second is to make sure people understand that their pension and social security is not enough to provide a good retirement.

Williams said the number of Mississippians who take advantage of deferred compensation is far below the national average.

Data collected by PERS show as of June 2016, there are 37,051 participants enrolled in the state’s deferred comp plan.

“It should be somewhere between 30 percent. I don’t know what (the numbers are for this county) but if you take your employees and look at how many of them are actually deferring into a deferred comp program it is very low,” said Williams.

He said he believes the low percentage is reflective of the current deferred compensation provider for not physically meeting with workers and answering whatever question they may have.

“We would love to have you with us but we want (the board) to think about it. Look at your numbers, see what’s going on and vote Nationwide,” said Williams.