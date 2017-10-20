MS Rep. Abe Hudson Jr. will host a “A Civil Dialogue about our State Flag” from 6-8 p.m. at Studio 320-Art Gallery, 110 South Court St. in Cleveland.

Dr. Stuart Rockoff, executive director of the Mississippi Humanities Council, will act as moderator.

Hudson said Rockoff and his team host similar panel discussions on issues that are sometime difficult to address through, Idea of Tap, which is a MHC programs host town discussion on important contemporary subject matter.

Rockoff reached out to Hudson about hosting a town discussion in the county.

Hudson has invited MS Rep. Dana Criswell, who is a proponent of the state flag, and Dr. Chuck Westmoreland, associate professor of history at Delta State University, who opposes the flag, to engage with him in the discussion.

“When we were in legislative this year, Dana Criswell and I had a conversation and I’ll never forget. Since we’ve talked quite a bit about the flag and how we feel about it. In some areas we agree and some we disagree. The one thing we agree on is we love Mississippi, and that common denominator was enough to get us to sit down at the table to talk,” said Hudson.

“I wanted to have a conversation with someone that I expected to be able to communicate my feelings to but also get the chance to hear the feelings of a person who felt opposite.

“I’m in no way going to be offended if a colleague leaves here and does not want to change his mind, but I do think the conversation is one that should be had.”

“I think with all of the progress that Cleveland and Bolivar County is making, this is a great time to have this dialogue.”

In addition to the discussion, there will be a public comment session near the last 30 minutes of the event.