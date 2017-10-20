The former Superintendent of the Benoit School District, Dr. Beverly Culley was served a demand in the amount of $69, 997.31 by agents from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor.

She is currently the superintendent of West Bolivar Consolidated School District.

In 2014, without approval, Culley authorized payments to herself which violated Mississippi law.

State Auditor Stacey Pickering said, “The Auditor’s office is the watchdog for all Mississippi taxpayers. My office will continue to pursue the recovery of misspent funds on behalf of school children and taxpayers in our state.”

The amount of the issued demand covers the sum of payments made, interest, and the cost of recovery.

According to the State Auditor’s Office Culley has 30 days after being served to repay the money. If it is not repaid in that time, the case will be turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.

This is presently a civil case, not a criminal one.

When called Thursday, Evereth Stanton, board of trustees president for West Bolivar Consolidated School District, said he was unaware of the issue but would look into it.

The Bolivar Commercial attempted to contact Culley but her voice mail was full and a message could not be left.

The next school board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in Benoit.