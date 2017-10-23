As the passengers made their way off the helicopter they take a look at the Camp McCain training camp.

It isn’t everyday a civilian gets to ride in a military helicopter but recently a group of Bolivar Countians was given just that opportunity.

Sgt. Brad Picket, Mississippi Army National Guard Recruiting NCO, invited six people for a personal tour of Camp McCain Training Center in Grenada with transportation via a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter.

Invited were local business owner Will Bradham, John F. Kennedy Memorial High School Principal Ramona Myles, Cleveland Police Chief Buster Bingham, Broad Street High School Guidance Counselor Aretha Williams, Barkley Faulkner, who is compliance and operation coordinator for the Delta State University Department of Athletics, and Sgt. Larry Harris, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

On the morning of the big day, Pickett guided the passengers into the Cleveland Municipal Airport and while they chatted and waited expectantly, the loud and boisterous sound of the Chinook brought all the conversations to a halt.

Several of the passengers walked outside to get their first glimpse of the helicopter and all their faces showed excitement for the trip ahead, especially Bingham who’s face slipped into a jolly disposition as he overheard the choppy sound of the helicopter’s blades as it hovered over the airport.

In awe, Bingham uttered, “That’s a Chinook.” Though Bingham said he had ridden in a Chinook before, he was still excited about trip.

Although the group knew they were going by helicopter to take a tour of the military base, details about what kind of helicopter the group would fly on was a mystery for some.

The helicopter’s design exceeded many of the group’s expectations. The sandy undertones meshed with the aircraft’s greenish hue. The dimensions of the helicopter were massive with its long, bulky exterior, and gigantic rotors.

As the passenger made their way inside the aircraft, one could see their eyes wildly scanning the interior. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Green was the co-pilot on the aircraft and he talked to the passengers about the helicopter.



He spoke about the helicopter and told jokes while they waited for Chief Warrant Officer 3 Russell Williams, who was the pilot, to come on board.

Along with Russell and Green, were Staff Sgt. Joshua Westbrook and Staff Sgt. Patrick Fisher, who served as the aircraft’s crew chiefs.

Bradham and Faulkner looked in amazement, as it was their first time on a helicopter.

Bradham said he had been up with excitement since 4 a.m.

Although Bradham never served, he said his father was in the military, and he has about a dozen employees who have served as well.

He said he wanted to get a feel of what they experience during training.

As the pilot revved up the engine, all that could be heard was the sound of the helicopter’s powerful rotor system, so the guests were required earplugs.

Not much was said but one could excitement was in everyone’s on the faces and Bradham and Bingham constantly gestured to one another through the ride.

From the air, one could see the unique textures and patterns that made up the landscape of the Delta.

Several of the passengers snapped pictures with their smart phones at the view below, which only increased as the crew chief stationed at the back, opened the back of the aircraft halfway.

Before heading to the military base, the pilot took a detour over Lake Enid. Bingham tracked the helicopters path using his smart phone.

When the group finally landed on the helipad of Camp McCain, they were treated to the site of Blackhawk helicopters and military-style vehicles.

The group was met by another touring group who came from Hawkins Field Airport on a UH-60 Blackhawk.

Before touring the training center, they were given a presentation by Lt. Col. Sanford Bennett and Col. Michael Cleveland on the opportunities the camp provided for incoming servicemen.

“It’s not something you get to do everyday unless you’re in some kind of service. So I think it’s a great idea to let other people see,” added Williams. “When you’re sending people off you need to know what are some of the things they will be involved in, so you can speak more informatively about what is going on.”

Afterwards the group ate lunch, they took a bus tour of the campus, with Bennett as tour guide and Sgt. Cory Webb, National Guard Recruiting and Retention NCO for Coahoma County. The crew chiefs opened the back of the helicopter, so the passengers can get a view of the landscape below.

On the ride several of the Bolivar County group had more confidence, such as Faulkner who moved to the back of the helicopter where the door was completely down.

Bradham took a seat close to Pickett, who had an open view of the landscape from the opening in the front of the helicopter.

When the helicopter landed at the airport in Cleveland, the passengers could feel the large force of heat come off from the aircraft as they got off the plan.

As the Chinook left the runaway passengers stood with their smart phones in hand to capture the moment. The helicopter took off into the distant sky.

“How are you going to top this next week,” said Bingham and Bradham jokingly to Pickett.

The training center only offers these types of tours twice a year and the mission is to provide a better understanding what the center does and what can be offered to a new recruit.

The CH-47 Chinook helicopter which the Bolivar County group to Camp McCain.