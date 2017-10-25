With the areas big festivals over it may seem like life should slow down but such is not the case.

Over the next couple of weeks the calendars will be overflowing with activities.

For those who enjoy spirited events at this time of the year, the Haunted House at the CRA on Yale is a must.

The Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Delta State University puts it on and proceeds go to several charity organizations.

The Haunted House begins at 6 p.m. nightly today through Saturday and Monday through Tuesday.

Admission is $5 and organizers said the house is child-friendly until dark when it will be too scary for youth.

The United Way of Cleveland-Bolivar County and DSU Outdoor Recreation have teamed up for a BooNited Way WalkAThon, which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday on the DSU Fitness Trail.

Kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes for prizes and candy.

On Saturday, the Optimist Club of Cleveland will hold a Masquerade Parade in downtown Cleveland to benefit Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.

There will be games, costume contests, plus cash prizes for the three largest donors to the hospital.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m.

On Halloween, the traditional Trunk-or-Treat, presented by the Delta State University Athletics Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. in Lot 5 at Parker Field-McCool Stadium.

Everyone is invited to the free event and the first 100 spooksters will receive free tickets to DSU's men's and women's basketball home openers in November.

University Police will be on-hand to help assist with parking. Your spooky adventure begins at the northeast corner of Stadium Drive.

After the adventures at Delta State, parents can take their little goblins Trick-or-Treating at the Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department in Cleveland, located behind the Cleveland Police Department.

The station will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

In addition to all the ghoulish activities, the last Wired For Sound concert will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Green Space on the south end of the Crosstie Walking Trail in Cleveland.

Young Valley will be the featured group at this free concert with Carrie Lynn as the opening act.

Music lovers are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and ice chests.

The Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce, Team Cleveland and Keep Cleveland Boring have partnered to host the 4th annual Cleveland Bites Food Festival on Nov. 2.

The festival is from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Delta Arts Alliance Annex in downtown Cleveland and offers visitors samples from a diverse list of area restaurants.

Tickets are $20 for food only, $30 for food and cocktails, and $5 for children (who eat) and can be purchased in advance at the chamber.

A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.

There will also be live music.

For more information, contact the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce at 662-843-2712.