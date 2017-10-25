Cleveland Central Middle School is closing out Breast Cancer Awareness month with Making Strides for Breast Cancer on Thursday.

Making Strides for Breast Cancer was an October tradition for Margaret Green Junior High School under the Technology Student Association and the Honor Society.

TSA and Honor Society advisors Ronda Rimmer and Ronda Johnson said Cleveland Central Middle School has picked up the tradition.

During the event, students, as well as the community, are invited to learn about the importance of breast cancer awareness.

"There will be one speaker from North Sunflower Medical Center who will come and speak with the students about breast cancer," said Rimmer.

"I hope everyone will be educated about the disease and that they will carry something away with them that will help them and will teach them about early detection that will prevent one of them from not getting it and not knowing what to do if they do."

The program will include a student talent showcase and will with a pink walk around CCMS track.

"Many of the students will be singing and dancing during the showcase," said Rimmer.

"It was a challenge that I gave to them to see what they would do for the cure of cancer."

Making Strides for Breast Cancer is also a fundraising event where TSA and the Honor Society raise money for the American Cancer Society.

"We're just hoping that the students and everyone else participate 100 percent," said Rimmer.

The awareness walk is $1 for students and community members wearing pink and $2 for students and community members who are not wearing pink.

Rimmer added there would be an eight-foot sculpture on the field made out of pink balloons.

The program will begin at 2 p.m. and the walk will begin at 2:30 p.m.