Hunting is a treasured sport for many men, women, boys and girls in the Delta and law enforcement in Bolivar County is offering to help make the activity fruitful.

Cleveland Police Chief Buster Bingham said the gun range in Pace, located behind the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility, will be open for gun sighting.

From Monday to Nov. 3, officers will be on hand to help youth hunters sight rifles and adult hunters sight primitive weapons.

Regular rifle hunters will have the same opportunity from Nov. 13-17.

The range will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Targets, which will be placed at 50-100 yards, will be provided, as will bench rests and other equipment.

“All anyone would need to bring is their ammunition and gun. We’re doing this for hunter safety and for individuals that are interested in sighting their rifles,” said Bingham.

Youth deer hunting in the Delta begins Nov. 4 and through Nov. 17, youth ages 15 and under may shoot deer of either sex on private and authorized state and federal land. From Nov. 18-Jan. 31, deer of either sex may be shot on private lands and legal bucks only on authorize state and federal lands.

Early primitive weapon hunting is from Nov. 6-11. This is for antlerless deer only on private land.

Other specified deer seasons include gun with dogs, Nov. 18-Dec. 1; primitive weapon, Dec. 2-15; gun without dogs, Dec. 16-23; gun with dogs, Dec. 24-Jan. 17; and archery/primitive weapon, Jan. 18-31.

For a list of other hunting seasons, types of games and more, go to www.mdwfp.com.

For more information the gun range and weapon sighting, contact the Cleveland Police Department at 843-3611 or the Bolivar County Sheriff's Department at 843-5378.