Shelley Walker, director of operations of the Scion Hotel, recently spoke to the members of Exchange Club of Cleveland about the new vision for the hotel.

Walker confirmed construction ceased after owners Dinesh and Suresh Chawla finalized a partnership deal with the Scion Hotel franchise in June.

She said construction would pick back up within the next three to four weeks after four months of inaction.

"Construction stopped because we are now planning on bringing you guys an even more wonderful experience than before," said Walker.

Walker said once the deal was finalized, nearly all the initial ideas were scraped in favor of a new vision for the Scion Hotel's layout that will appeal to the interests of visitors.

"Our owners knew in order for this property to be 100 percent successful, we needed someone who had experience with creating tourism and hospitality at a higher level," added Walker.

The Chawlas brought the Scion Hotel Group from New York on board to map out a new market strategy to maximize the potential of the property.

Much like the original plan for the Lyric, there will be 63 guest rooms in total.

Walker said there would be two Club House Residential buildings that will hold 12 rooms in each.

"These rooms will be more studio/condo style with mini kitchens in them. The target demographic is a traveling merchant who is more likely to stay longer than the typical three to four days and they would like something that has more of a residential feel," said Walker.

There will also be an amphitheater for entertainment, and a three-story high outdoor movie screen, which Walker said could be used to host a major film festival or other events.

Walker said the main objectives for the hotel is to market the culture of the Delta as a whole, using the Mississippi Gulf Coast as a business model.

"The Mississippi Gulf Coast does a great job of marketing the whole of the Mississippi Gulf Coast," said Walker. "They don't just market Biloxi or Ocean Springs, they package their whole area as one destination because they know they are closely linked together, and people can come over and make a longer visit. That is what we want to create here."

"Cleveland is the hub of the Delta communities. If you think about it, you can stay here and drive about 30 or 40 minutes to all of our surrounding neighbors and that's like commuting to tourism designations when you are in a big city," said Walker.

"We are not only partnering with people in our local community, like the Grammy Museum, but are also looking at having a close relationship with the BB King Museum and the Clarksdale Museum and all of the tourism attractions in Greenwood."

Walker said the Chawlas also want to foster economic development for small business owners and artist.

Walker said the Chawlas would like for the hotel to be a platform for local musicians, chefs and other entrepreneurs.

The other thing Walker addressed were rumors that the Chawlas no longer owned the hotel.

"That has been a rumor out there on social media that claims this new hotel group is coming in and taking businesses away from local people. That is not true," said Walker. "This property is 100 percent invested with personal money by the Chawla family."

Walker said the Chawlas only pay franchise fees for the Scion name.