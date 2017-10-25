Proponents and opponents of the state flag speak.

In an effort to foster a better understanding on the different opinions surrounding the Mississippi State Flag, the Mississippi Humanities Council facilitated a discussion on the topic Monday.

Mississippi Rep. Abe Hudson Jr., along with Rep. Dana Criswell and Delta State University Associate Professor of History Charles Westmoreland, spent more than an hour discussing the topic.

The controversy surrounding the flag stems from the confederate battle emblem, which adorns the upper left quadrant, stirring debate on whether it symbolizes racism or preserves state heritage.

Westmoreland emphasized that in order to understand the controversy surrounding the flag, one must be aware of the confederate battle flag, which served as the national flag of the Confederacy from 1861 to 1865, as well as how the confederate battle emblem became part of Mississippi’s flag.

“The flag and the emblem that we have today, derives from the Civil War era battle flag that became a very important symbol of confederate nationalism and patriotism during that time,” said Westmoreland.

“When talking about symbols such as the flag, it is important that one has an understanding of it’s context. The state flag has it roots in a government that separated from the United States with the explicit purpose of defending the institution of slavery.”

Westmoreland said the state flag was a result of the Lost Cause Movement, which was an attempt to justify and glorify the confederacy through literature, monuments and outlets that depicted the reason the South seceded from the Union.

He added the Lost Cause Movement lasted from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. During that time several monuments, books, and films honored Civil War soldiers and white southern pride.

“I can’t (provide) historical context like Dr. Westmoreland, my perspective is based on passion and practicality,” said Hudson. “It just makes sense to make a decision that moves us forward, together (than one that) leaves one group out, (instead of one that ensures) we come up with a unifying symbol instead of one that keeps a foot in the past.

Hudson argued that with the state bicentennial anniversary nearing, now would be the perfect time to retire the flag.

“It will be an opportunity to acknowledge the wrongs that were done during slavery, several groups of proud people were uprooted from their country to do manual labor and to continue to fly that flag, to me is quite offensive,” said Hudson.

Criswell, a proponent of keeping the current flag, argued that the state flag provides Mississippians with the opportunity to learn from its harsh past.

He added that slavery was not unique to any particular group.

“We cannot find, in all of history, a people or a nation that has not had some horrible tragedies in it’s past. As a Christian, I don’t understand how you could ever justify owning another person.

“But the fact is that our ancestors did. No matter what nation your ancestors were from, they probably enslaved some other group. That is history, and recognizing that is the important part.”

“We’re going to talk about it, and we’re going to ensure that our children don’t hide from our history because when we hide from it (we will repeat it),” added Criswell.

Criswell said he understand that people don’t like the flag’s insignia, but believes it reminds Mississippians of the positives and negative aspects of the Civil War.

“I sincerely believe that the bad needs to be remembered too, because my children need to understand that we were part of the confederacy,” said Criswell. “We can argue whether how much of it is about state’s rights or not, but the fact is the confederacy lost, which freed a people, and I think that is a good thing. I think that symbol can help us remember that.”

In opposition, Hudson said, “There was a war fought, there was a loss, but after the loss, instead of moving forward progressively in some new way.

“Even up until now, we have not done anything to show how inclusive we are. Right now we have roughly 40 percent of our population who is African American in Mississippi. I would venture to say, that a great majority of those individuals would want the flag changed.”

Hudson also argued that changing the flag would place the state in a better economic and cultural position because there are several entities that don’t want to do business with Mississippi because of the flag.

“I’ve talked to folks in the film industry, because the Delta is the perfect place for film crews here to do business, but a lot of those individuals don’t like the perception we give off to the world, and that to me impacts the dollars of Mississippians,” said Hudson.

During the discussion, members of the audience were allowed to submit questions anonymously to the panelist.

One question asked whether the legislature should change the flag or should the people of the state by vote.

Hudson and Criswell were yet again on opposite side on how the solve the issue.

Hudson believes state legislators should put the issue to a vote.

In 2001, Mississippian voted in a 2 to 1 margin to not change the state flag, Criswell said he believes if action is taken about the flag, it should again be left up to the people.

“For the legislator to decide that we don’t like it, so we’re going to change it, is directly overturning a votes of Mississippians,” said Criswell.

Another question related to the removal of monuments and building that hold the name of confederate soldiers and segregationist.

“I think the question is very specific to the confederacy,” said Westmoreland. “As someone who thinks we need to change the flag; we need to evaluate whether or not that flag represents us here in 2017.”

He asked Mississippians to look at the issues and see if they glorify the Confederacy

“I am not talking about taking down the historical marker,” said Westmoreland. “As a historian I want more historical markers not less, I want more museums devoted to studying this history and explaining it to the public, not less. But when we talk about the public commemoration of our history, what are we remembering.”

“I think we’re often confusing commemoration and memory with history,” added Westmoreland. “The flag is a specific form of memory, of commemoration, that applies primary to one group and leaves out many other.”

The event Monday was moderated by Stuart Rockoff, executive director of the Mississippi Humanities.