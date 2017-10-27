The West Bolivar Consolidated School District Board of Trustees immediately went into executive session at a special called meeting Wednesday to discuss a situation concerning Superintendent Dr. Beverly Culley.

Culley was recently served a demand in the amount of $69,997.31 by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor for authorizing unapproved payments to herself while she was superintendent of Benoit in 2014.

The superintendent has 30 days after being served to repay the money. If it is not repaid in that time, the case will be turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.

This is presently a civil case, not a criminal one.

Not much was revealed about what the board discussed, though Trustee Ruby Miller recused herself from the discussion and did not reveal to The Bolivar Commercial why she did so.

The board did authorize president Evereth Stanton, vice president Jacqueline Lloyd, and attorney Willie Griffin to meet with state auditors in Jackson on Tuesday.

The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in Benoit.