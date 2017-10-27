Recent changes to the roll out of the Affordable Care Act might pose inconveniences for many Mississippians.

According Robin Boyles, director of programing and planning at Delta Health Center, there have been several misconceptions about the Affordable Care Act, causing many Americans to lose confidence with it.

“The biggest challenge this year is that, with all of the attempts by Congress to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, many people are unsure about the future of their healthcare coverage,” said Boyles. “At this time, the Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land and aside from funds being cut for marketing and in-person assistance in enrolling, there are few changes to the Affordable Care Act. You can still find health insurance to meet your needs and your budget.”

Boyles said that 17 percent of Bolivar County residents under the age of 65 continue to be uninsured, according to the Robert Wood Johnson County Health Rankings.

A recent Gallup poll revealed that the uninsured rated rose to 12.3 percent during the third quarter of 2016, which is the highest uninsured percentage since the third quarter of 2014.

The poll suggests uncertainty about ACA could be a contributing factor to the growth of the uninsured rates.

Veronica Bell, financial planner and medical specialist at Bell and Associates Consulting Firm, said this year’s open enrollment period for ACA health insurance would only run for six weeks, from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.

Boyles added, “In a Kaiser Family Foundation poll released this week, 85 percent of uninsured people surveyed either got the Nov. 1 date wrong or didn't know it and 95 percent surveyed had the wrong date for the end of Open Enrollment.”

“It important that people re-enroll because their information needs to updated annually in the case that their address or income may change from year to year,” said Bell.

Bell said people previously had up to three months to enroll but now people only have six weeks to sign up.

“It’s urgent that people are enrolled as soon a possible,” said Bell. “We only have six weeks and that is a really short time to (enroll) and re-enroll people when it has taken longer to enroll people in the past.”

“My wife and I wanted to dispel the confusion about health. People need to know that open enrollment is free and there is help out there for people who need it,” said Kenneth Bell.

In terms of misconception, he said a lot of the people who do enroll in health insurance tend to make errors while filling out their information that a lot of her client.

He said in order to get informed on how to properly enroll in health insurance, people can go to healthcare.gov as well as meet with a health care provider to make sure the information is filled out correctly.

“One thing we try to do for our clients and make sure they have adequate providers in their area, what we’ve running into, a lot of time the facilities aren’t providing people with the health they need” said Kenneth.

One way the Bells provide information on health insurance is through outreach efforts with churches and health fairs.

Similarly, the Delta Health Center partnering with local churches to help get people pre-enrollment and it is hosing an outreach fair Saturday at the Lampton Street Church of Christ in Cleveland.