Cleveland Police Chief Buster Bingham said four Bolivar County men have been arrested and changed with burglary of a residence.

He said at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday, police received a call from a resident about a burglary in progress on University Avenue.

“As we responded the caller said the suspects were leaving in a black Jeep.”

Bingham said an officer attempted to get them pull over but they fled and a short pursuit ensued to Juanita Circle were the Jeep stopped and the four men jumped out and began to flee on foot.

He said two were captured at the time and through investigation the other two were identified and subsequently arrested.

James Harmon, Michael Winston Jr., Austin Gilbert and Marquan Thornton have all been arrested for the crime.

Bingham said several guns where taken from the burglary but all have been recovered.

Bingham said he wanted to thank the citizens who noticed what was happening in their area and called police.

“It gave us an opportunity to get over there and apprehend the suspects.”