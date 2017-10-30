On the last Friday of every month at Cleveland Central Middle School, principal L'Kenna Whitehead hosts an intervention session for students called Den Talk.

Den Talk is for students who may not be putting enough effort into their schoolwork, misbehaving in class, or have been tardy during the month.

"We reward kids with a system we have called Heroes where they accumulate a certain amount of points," said Whitehead.

"On the last Friday of the month, if the kids have the desired amount of points, they go to what is called the Pact Party, but if they don't qualify, they come to the Den Talk," Whitehead said.

The way Den Talks works is a speaker from the community will come and talk to the students and help them resolve problems they are having at school.

Delta State University baseball coach Mike Kinnison was the most recent speaker.

Kinnison spoke to 25 students about the importance of education, finding passion, and respecting self and others.

Kinnison, also a former math teacher, said he was happy to come and speak with the students.

"I've been in the classroom and around students all my life, and the reason I am here is because I care about the students, and my job is to teach them simply about life," Kinnison said.

One of Kinnison's goals during the talk was to help the students find out what they are passionate about and to set some long-term goals that will help them achieve their passion.

"Smart people understands that education gives you options, and your grades will give you options," said Kinnison. "One day when you complete your education, you are going to be competing against people for jobs, and the employers are going to look at is your grades, your transcripts and the are going to compare it someone's else's."

Kinnison gave several examples of how many athletes, business owners, and celebrities got to where they are today.

He said it took a lot of hard work and discipline for them to get to where they are today.

Kinnison also said self-respect and respecting others is very important, and reminded that students that in order to have respect for others, you have to have respect for yourself.

"Self-respect breeds self-confidence," said Kinnison. "You carry yourself well when you have self-respect."

"My suggestion for you today is to understand that nobody controls your destiny but you, you are the only one," said Kinnison.

He gave the students three priorities to think about over the weekend.

"I want you to have these three priorities I tell my players, and you are in control over these three things, your faith, your intelligence, and your character.

"There is nothing more important than your faith and that should be your biggest priority. Your intelligence is you being responsible for you education, learning and preparing yourself for what's to come. This allows you to be that person of action and a game changer which also shows your character."

"Never get those three priorities out of perspective," Kinnison added.

Kinnison said he hopes his speech inspired and motivated the students to behave well inside the classroom and that they took away the life lessons he shared with them.