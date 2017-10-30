October also known as "Pinktober" to many women is a month set aside to celebrate breast cancer survivors and those who are fighting. It is also used to spread the awareness of breast cancer.

While many are celebrating breast cancer awareness month, the month also seems to be hard for some.

Two Cleveland residents, Cassandra Bell and Patricia Fair are breast cancer survivors who have been spreading the importance of breast cancer all month long.

Bell and Fair both agrees, "Early detection is the best detection."

In December 2013, Bell discovered a lump in her breast.

When she found it, she immediately went to the OB/GYN in Cleveland where she received a mammogram screening.

Bell said, "The doctor did identify the fact that it was a lump in my breast, and he made an appointment to another doctor to get a biopsy at the Cleveland Medical Mall."

When Bell received her biopsy results back in January 2014, it was in fact breast cancer.

Bell asked several questions after she received her results, because she did not receive the answers she wanted or what procedures to take next, she then decided to get a second opinion from a different doctor in Jackson.

She was sent to St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson and received her care under Dr. Nicole Cleveland.

Bell did not find out what stage of breast cancer she had until Jan. 21.

She found out she was in the second stage and was given the option to go through either chemotherapy first or have the surgery.

Bell said, "My option was the chemo, in which I had to do four rounds of chemo once every three weeks."

She added, "After I did my chemo, that is when I had my surgery.

On July 22, Bell had a double mastectomy where she decided to get both her breasts removed.

"I chose on my own to do a double mastectomy because I didn't want in a couple years later it come back in the other breast," Bell said.

Bell said she got through that difficult time with the help of her friends and family, especially her grand kids whom she loves very much and spends most of her time.

Like Bell, who received a double mastectomy, Fair decided on only getting one breast removed after her diagnoses.

After a call from Fair's doctor asking why she missed her mammogram appointment and Fair set up a new appointment that eventually led to a few life changes.

Fair was an employee at Baxter's Healthcare until she retired in 2014 after working there for 17 years.

She is now 53-years-old and says she has been enjoying her retirement because she gets to travel more and spend more time with friends and family.

On Jan. 2, 2014, Fair was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer after a routine mammogram. After a second examination, her doctor found a lump in her breast, but with keeping her faith in God and the support of her family and friends, Fair did not let the news get her down.

"After receiving the news, I was devastated. I did a lot of crying," Fair said. "Then I thought about it like, "God if you brought me to this, you're going to see me through it."

Fair said if it had not been for that mammogram, she would have never known she had breast cancer.

"I didn't have any kind of bad feeling. It was just normal activity. I was just feeling regular," said Fair.

It has been reported that many women are often times unaware of having breast cancer. Sometimes they will sense no signs or symptoms of the disease or do not know the signs or symptoms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women, and getting mammograms regularly can lower the risk of dying from breast cancer.

Fair and Bell have been advocates in their community for breast cancer since their diagnosis.

Their experience with breast cancer has motivated them to continue to bring awareness to the disease and to encourage all women to get tested early.

"Please get a mammogram, and please keep yourself checked," Fair said. "Just because you don't have a feeling of the disease or feel different, get yourself a mammogram."

"As I said before, early detection is key," she added.

After Fair's diagnosis, her doctor suggested she have a mastectomy in which her breast tissue and lymph nodes were removed.

The night before Fair's surgery, Fair said a feeling of excitement came over her causing her not to get any sleep.

"It was a feeling that was telling me, '"You're going to be alright, let's just go ahead and get this over," said Fair.

After the surgery, Fair said she was feeling good and was walking around. She even told her husband to go home and get some rest because she was doing fine.

Fair said, "Even the button they give you to push for pain to go away, I wasn't pushing it like that because I couldn't go home with that button."

She added with laughter, "I had the best sleep in that hospital, the best rest. I kept saying, I'm alright!"

Bell somewhat felt the same as well. She knew she was going to be "alright" after her surgery as well.

Bell told a story of her late mother who fought cancer for 21 years before her death in 2006.

"Pancreatic cancer is what took my mother out. I knew then from watching her, OK, you've been through this before with your mother, so I know I'm going to be alright," said Bell.

Now at 47, Bell kids who also watched her mother fight cancer over the years was there to help and encourage her throughout the whole process.

Fair's husband, Ricky Fair, was with her throughout the whole fight.

Fair said, "My husband was right there with me through all my treatments."

Fair received all of her treatments in Cleveland and had her surgery in Ruleville at North Sunflower Hospital.

"It was scary at first," said Ricky. "I had a fear of losing my wife, and I didn't want to lose her like that."

Ricky, who is also founder of Fair's Man Cave, encourages the men in his organization to tell their wives and other family members about the importance of early detection for breast cancer.

"Men can be diagnosed with breast cancer too, it's not just women, " Bell said.

"To the guys who have wives or fiancés that are experiencing something of this nature, support her as much as you can, and don't look at her as if her body is going to be deformed or anything, just look at the fact that God is blessing you with an opportunity to make a choice, which is to choose life," Ricky said.

Fair said, "I lost my breast, but I gained my life, and I'm happy."

"People hear breast cancer and they feel you're suppose to roll over and die," said Bell, adding, "Not me, I feel like I had a story to tell."