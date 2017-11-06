Cleveland’s Grammy Museum will light up teal Wednesday to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal program.

The annual program, held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it.

“It’s wonderful to see Cleveland’s Grammy Museum helping to raise Alzheimer’s awareness,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s president and chief executive officer.

“By ‘Going Teal,’ this site is literally highlighting the issue of Alzheimer’s and the need to continue doing more for the 5 million Americans currently living with it. We thank them for supporting this program and all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.”

The Cleveland landmark will be joined by sites in 47 states and around the world, including in Canada, China, Ireland, New Zealand, Qatar, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

This is the fourth year of AFA’s Light the World in Teal campaign. Last year, nearly 200 landmarks in the U.S. and around the globe participated in Light the World.

AFA welcomes other businesses and landmarks to illuminate their buildings in teal. Individuals can also take part in the initiative by wearing teal-colored clothing or replacing their porch or indoor lights with teal bulbs for the day or posting on social media.

For more information about AFA’s Light the World program, including a list of participating landmarks, visit www.alzfdn.org.