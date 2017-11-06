“Listen, kin and stranger/ when I go to the field and lie down/Let my stone be a native stone/Let the deer come at dusk/from the woods behind the church.” -The Kudzu Chronicles by Beth Ann Fennelly.

Mississippi Poet Laureate Beth Ann Fennelly will be attending Lunch With Books at noon Thursday at the Robinson-Carpenter Memorial Library for reading and discussion.

According to her website, Beth Ann Fennelly teaches in the MFA Program at the University of Mississippi, where she was named Outstanding Teacher of the Year.

Fennelly, who was born and raised north of Chicago, received her B.A. from the University of Notre Dame and her Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Arkansas.

Following a year teaching English in a coal mining village on the Czech/Polish border in 1994, she spent a year at the University of Wisconsin’s Institute for Creative Writing as the Diane Middlebrook Fellow and two years teaching at Knox College in Galesburg, IL.

She’s won grants and awards from the N.E.A., the United States Artists, a Pushcart, and a Fulbright to Brazil.

Fennelly has published three poetry books: Open House, Tender Hooks, and Unmentionables, all with W.W. Norton.

Fennely's poetry has been in over 50 anthologies, including Best American Poetry 1996, 2005, and 2006, The Book of Irish American Poetry from the Eighteenth Century to the Present, Poets of the New Century, and The Penguin Book of the Sonnet, and in textbooks such as Contemporary American Poetry and Literature.

Recently, she’s written more prose and her book “Heating and Cooling: 52 Micro Memoirs” was published on Oct. 10.

Jennifer Wann, executive director of the library, said, “We’re excited to have Mississippi Poet Laureate Beth Ann Fennelly with us for Lunch with Books this month to celebrate the art of poetry.

"The Luncheon with Books program has been fantastic. The Friends of the Library is so supportive of literary programs and really value the importance of bringing authors in to talk about books, writing, and storytelling.”

The Friends of the Bolivar County Library System hosts the Lunch With Books program on the second Thursday each month from September through May.

The program features Mississippi authors and other guest speakers of local interest to the community.

A book signing follows most programs.

“For a lot of folks, poetry can sometimes feel out of reach or even irrelevant to our lives and what is going on in the world. But poetry can help us make sense of a world we don’t understand and help us process our own feelings and views. One of Ms. Fennelly’s goals as Poet Laureate is to promote poetry and encourage Mississippians as storytellers and writers. Our storytelling heritage in Mississippi is great; helping our community connect to that heritage and keep it alive is important,” said Wann.

The Mississippi poet laureate is selected by a selection committee panel including representatives from state agencies, institutions recommended by Gov. Phil Bryant, and a published writer.

The members of the recent panel, facilitated by Connie Souto Learman of the Mississippi Arts Commission, were Stuart Rockoff and Carol Andersen of the Mississippi Humanities Council; Leila Salisbury, formerly of the University Press of Mississippi; Susan Cassagne and Tracy Carr of the Mississippi Library Commission; Kendall Dunkelberg of the Mississippi University for Women; C. Liegh McInnis of Jackson State University; and Katie Blount and Joyce Dixon-Lawson of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

The panel recommended the names of the three finalists from which the Governor made his selection.

The public is invited to bring their lunch.

As always, admission is free and soft drinks will be provided.

Jacqueline Allen is the next author to attend the program on Dec. 14.

For more information visit http://bolivar.lib.ms.us/friends/luncheon-with-books.