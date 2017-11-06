Cleveland residents and visitors are looking forward to an exciting holiday season filled with events for all.

Christmas Open House and Selfies with Santa will be on Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

There will be live music and the Boy Scouts Flag Ceremony will be on 5:30 p.m.

The Christmas lights will be turned on the kickoff for 50 Nights of Lights will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with speakers and live music.

Both the Martin Sue King Railroad Heritage Museum and the Delta Arts Alliance will be open late.

Judson Thigpen, executive director for the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce, said, “I think we had our eyes opened last year with the lighting of the large tree the Janoush family donated. We thought it would be a few people and it was several hundred. It was an exciting time and people are more excited this year. Becky Nowell went to work hard making this thing grow and put together a great display.”

The chamber recently moved downtown and Thigpen said they have been flourishing.

“We’ve really enjoyed being downtown and we’re actually in the process of remodeling and getting painted and getting signage on our building. We’ll have that ready by the chamber open house on December 5.

“It’s a lot more exposure and we have more walk-ins looking for information and being here where you can point someone to where they need to go instead of draw out directions,” he said.

“I think a lot of excitement is coming. I’m hoping with these displays we’ll see a lot of visitors coming to town. The intention is to attract people to Cleveland and have them realize we have a lot of great stuff going on downtown and want to come see it,” he said.

Cleveland Mayor Billy Nowell said he can’t wait for the festivities and his wife Becky, who has had a huge part in making 50 Nights of Lights happen, has worked very hard.

“I think it’s going to be a very exciting weekend for everybody, not only for our local people but also for a lot of people who come from out of town to be a part of this 50 Night of Lights. Becky has worked extremely hard and I'm extremely proud of all of the hard work and I know that it's been a labor of love for her,” he said.

Delta State University will host Florida Tech for homecoming and this year’s theme is “A Statesman Stroll Down Memory Lane.”

According to a press release, throughout the weekend, the Alumni Association has a variety of activities planned. The class of 1967 will be featured and honored, as they’ll be celebrating 50 years since graduating from Delta State.

They will also be inducted into the prestigious Golden Circle, which is a constituency group of the Alumni Association that honors alumni who graduated at least 50 years ago.

The National Alumni Association will recognize the Outstanding Alumnus of the Year, Alumni Hall of Fame, and other service awards.

The award winners along with the Delta State Athletics Hall of Fame will be recognized at the Bologna Performing Arts Center on Nov. 10.

Delta State’s Homecoming Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and a Veterans Day observance will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Bolivar County Courthouse lawn in Cleveland.

For more information call the chamber at 662-843-2712 and visit visitclevelandms.com