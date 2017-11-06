The Delta State University National Alumni Association has released the 2017 Homecoming schedule for Delta State alumni and friends.

Homecoming weekend will kick off with the Alumni Awards and Gala Dinner at the Cleveland Country Club Friday.

The dinner is led by the National Alumni Association Board of Directors and recognizes the university’s Outstanding Alumnus of the Year, Alumni Hall of Fame, Distinguished Black Alumnus of the Year, and Service Award winners.

This event also recognizes the Golden Circle, which is made up of all 50-plus year graduates of Delta State, and the Class of 1967, which will be celebrating 50 years since graduating from Delta State College.

A social for the Golden Circle and Class of 1967 will be held prior to the Alumni Awards and Gala Dinner at the Cleveland Country Club from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The Alumni Awards and Gala Dinner will begin at 7 p.m.

Immediately following the event, live entertainment will be provided. Tickets may be purchased at: http://www.deltastategiving.org/alumniassociation/homecoming2017.

A bonfire and pep rally, sponsored by the Office of Student Affairs, is set for 9 p.m. in Statesmen Park.

Saturday’s activities begin early with registration at the H.L. Nowell Student Union beginning at 8 a.m. The Statesmen Stroll, sponsored by Student Affairs, will begin at 9 a.m. at the Union.

The Robert E. Smith School of Nursing will celebrate its 40th Anniversary from 9:30-11 a.m. The College of Education and Human Sciences will host an open house from 9-11:30 a.m. at James M. Ewing Hall and Wyatt Gymnasium.

A Veteran’s Exhibit will open at 9 a.m. at E.R. Jobe Hall. The Athletic Alumni Board Meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at Chadwick-Dickson Field House.

One of the highlights of Saturday will be the Delta State University Homecoming Parade hosted by the Office of Student Affairs beginning at 11:30 a.m. on the Quad. The parade will feature over 66 groups including several local marching bands.

The Alumni Association tailgate will be open at noon at Statesmen Park. Beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Statesmen Park will be the Delta State Black Alumni Reunion and the Lady Statesmen Basketball Reunion.

The Delta State football team will compete against Florida Institute of Technology at Parker Field-McCool Stadium starting at 2 p.m. For more details visit www.gostatesmen.com.

Homecoming 2017 will conclude with the annual Step Show sponsored by the Office of Student Affairs held at the Bologna Performing Arts Center at 9 p.m. on Saturday.