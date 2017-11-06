



A two-day reunion honoring Chinese American heritage in the Delta was held recently at the Delta State University’s Capps Archive & Museum.

“The reunion, as well as the (Chinese) museum, is the result of the collaborative efforts of Delta State University Archives & Museum, the city of Cleveland and the Mississippi Delta Chinese Heritage Museum board of directors,” said Charles Coleman, project manager of Cleveland Yearbook from The Center for Investigative Reporting.

Coleman collected oral histories from some of the over 350 Chinese Americans who were present.

Coleman said the attendees came from as far away as California, Hawaii, Texas and Washington.

“I believe the reason why some came so far to attend the reunion was because they wanted their families and friends to experience the Delta firsthand by visiting the stores and historic landmarks that once were and still are a big part of their lives,” said Coleman.

While interviewing some of the guests, Coleman said many of them shared what it was like growing up in the Delta and the life lessons they learned.

“I got the opportunity to talk to the Jue family, who entered the United Stated through Angel Island, CA. Then moved quickly to settle in Clarksdale,” said Coleman. “It was a family of seven sisters, one brother, and their parents.”

By the turn of the century, the Chinese sought economic stability by becoming merchants. They began running tight-knit grocery stores, operated by family members. The stores would be passed down for generations.

The Jue family was one of many who made a living with their family grocery stores, forging tight bonds with the African American communities who frequented their stores.

Coleman said the Jue family owned Goodfellow’s Market and Lucky Café on 390 Issaquena Ave. in Clarksdale. All the siblings worked and their duties included making sure the inventory was fully stocked.

“Daddy (Henry Jue) came from China when he was 13 in 1921. He grew up in California and the reason why we came to Mississippi was because of the Chinese Exclusion Act,” said Gladys Jue.

Coleman said, “She explained that in order to bring the rest of the family to America. Their father had to become a merchant, which required him to open a business.

“Another cousin had a store in Mississippi, which gave Henry the opportunity to buy him out and become a merchant. With merchant status, Henry was able to apply to the government to allow his wife and their five-year-old daughter to enter the United States.”

Other events included a dedication ceremony to Chinese merchants of a mural depicting Chinese American grocery stores.

Coleman said the event gave insight into what life was like for a different race and culture in the Delta.

“Families taught each other what it meant to be responsible and successful,” said Coleman. “I even recall the Jue sisters stating that the reason why they went in the medical field was due to Dr. Aaron E. Henry and his drugstore located in Clarkdale. I find it important to keep collecting oral histories so that the past doesn’t get lost in the present and future.”