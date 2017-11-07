There are several benefits when it comes to using technology inside the classroom especially for college students.

Technology has changed the way students learn and how educators teach.

One of the benefits of technology use in the class is that students are more comfortable interacting with their instructors and it gives them time to process the information being taught.

Delta State University has shown this information to be true by honoring 56 educators for how they use technology in the classroom.

Tuesday, DSU Office of Information Technology and Ellucian hosted its fourth annual Connected Educator Awards luncheon in honor of Connected Educator Month.

The awards ceremony is dedicated to instructors of the university who are nominated by students based on a specific criterion addressing the instructor's use of technology for teaching efficiency, student support and student engagement.

"In line with Connected Educator Month, we wanted to identify actions and strategies that have measurable impact derived from using technology to teach, as well as support students," said Dr. Nicole House, DSU's director of Instructional Technology.

Dr. Edwin Craft, DSU CIO of Information Technology, said it’s a great opportunity to see how the instructor's use of technology impacts the students.

"It's an awesome opportunity for us to reflect on the talents and the skills of the faculty using technology, but it's also an opportunity for us to see impact that those faculty make on students," Craft said.

Of the 56 instructors nominated, all were also presented with a certificate of recognition and a commendation letter for their tenure portfolios; there were three recipients who received the Connected Educator Award.

The recipients are Associate Professor of Community Development Dr. Leslie Green-Pimentel, Associate Professor of German Dr. Karen Bell and Assistant Professor of Physics Dr. Adam Johanson.

Pimentel, Bell, and Johanson were each presented with the award at the luncheon by three students who nominated them.

Samantha Plunk, who presented to Bell, said, "Dr. Karen Bell has given me a sense of direction and she has also made it more engaging through the different medias that we use."

House said, "We recognize all nominees at this luncheon because it's not about winning the award per say, but it's about recognizing those instructors who have actually made the effort to connect with the learners. So we honor and we thank them for everything they do."

This year House decided to get the students involved by giving them a chance to present the recipients with their awards.

House said when going through the nominees' narratives written by the students, words such as interaction and engagement is what stuck out to her most.

"One of the students even remarked that it’s ‘the instructor’s use of technology that caused me to empower myself, to be an active learner and to be an engaged learner,’ and that is our goal," said House.

The awards are given based on the number of narratives as well as the quality of the narratives.

The compelling nature of the narrative is what ultimately makes the decision," she added.

DSU Provost Dr. Charles McAdams said technology is the not the answer, technology is a tool.

"The best teachers use that to help them continue to engage with students, and I am so happy that we have faculty here at Delta State who are doing just that," McAdams said.

House said, "I want to thank the instructors for taking the time to use technology as a tool inside their classroom knowing that it cannot replace you but only enhance those things that you do.

"Technology can never replace good teaching, technology can only supplement what you have," said House.