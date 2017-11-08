The Delta Arts Alliance will host a new exhibition Thursday, titled “Chesley Pearman: Paintings.”

There will be 52 pieces.

Executive Director Rori Herbison said, “The name Pearman should be recognizable to so many in our community - Pearman Elementary, Pearman Avenue. Certainly, Chesley comes with a rich history of this area and I think that resonates loudly in his work. There is an innate, almost palpable pride in his pieces that scream home.”

His great-grandfather, William Lafayette Pearman, was one of the founders of Cleveland before the turn of the last century.

Excitement has been building for this exhibit and Herbison said more and more people have called for information.

“There is an easiness, a warmth to this exhibition. It is not muddled, lacks pretention or proclamation. The pieces are crisp and there is a distinct clarity to Chesley's perspective. We can feel the anticipation in Thursday's opening. I would say in my time here at Delta Arts Alliance, this is one of the exhibits I have been asked most about - whether randomly at the grocery store or with specific phone calls here to the office. The interest is there and that's exciting,” said Herbison.

This exhibition will express Pearman’s love for the Mississippi Delta and are linked to memories and nostalgia for his home.

“We are incredibly proud to be presenting Chesley's work is this solo exhibition. He tells me it is his first one-man show - ever; and I think it's supremely cool we're finally here. We are less than 48 hours from opening this and I know the community is going to respond to Chesley's show,” said Herbison.

“I'm not trying to put words in his mouth because he's a super intelligent guy and can surely speak for himself, but I don't think Chesley shies away from his past. He's had some bumps and bruises along the way, but I think he recognizes the journey of it all. Those bumps got him here, to where he is today - back home and seeing the world more clearly. He won't let me call this show his homecoming, because like he will tell you, 'Home never left me,’” said Herbison.

Herbison said Pearman has put in a great deal of effort in regards to this show and has painted endlessly in preparation.

As art pieces come and go in the Ellis, Herbison tends to latch on to many. Some are on display in her office and home, while others are returned to the original artist but remain fresh in her mind.

However, when asked about her favorite piece in this exhibit, she said, “My favorite piece, wow, what a great question! You've never asked me that one before. Sure the company line is they're all equally beautiful, which they are, but I'd be less than truthful if I didn’t say that some rise to the top with any exhibition we've hosted.

“I think that's the point of art, no? The connections, the reactions, the instinct in it all; you can't explain it always, but you just know which ones are you, where you're drawn. Each piece that we unpacked, I kept marveling at the color choice and the more I looked, the more light I saw it in, there is no question all of Chesley's pieces are talking, but my favorite is a piece called 'Man in Rain on Beale Street.' There's something about the way Chesley interpreted the rain. You'd think of rain as gloomy or dreary, but the piece is so triumphant to me, very freeing. That's my favorite,” said Herbison.

Herbison hopes everyone carves some time out in the coming weeks to spend some time with Chesley's work. “I promise it will not be wasted time,” she said.