Larry Haywood Jr. and Dr. Larry Haywood Sr. of the Delta Municipal Energy Group of Mound Bayou went before the board of supervisors Monday to share plans of bringing a waste-to-energy plant to Bolivar County.

A waste-to-energy plant is a waste management facility that combusts wastes to produce electricity.

The idea of bringing a waste-to-energy plant to the Mississippi Delta was proposed years ago.

Haywood Jr. said, "Basically we are moving forward from that time.

"At first it was an idea when it was first presented, but now we have funding in place, our engineers in place, but what we're lacking is location."

The men want to put the facility at the Rosedale Industrial Park or the Port of Rosedale-Bolivar County.

Haywood Jr. said bringing the plant to Bolivar County would be very beneficial for its residents.

"Some of the benefits that the county will have by allowing us to lease the land at the Port of Rosedale will be tax revenue and bringing in permanent jobs for new industries with loyal consumer expenses as far as electric," said Haywood Jr.

"From my knowledge, there were between maybe 20 to 50 jobs starting, and as we grow and expand, we will be hiring truck drivers to bring in waste from other cities outside Bolivar County."

Haywood Jr. said he believes the location they chose will allow the plant to increase and expand to other territories outside of Bolivar County.

Haywood Jr. asked the supervisors if they would speak with the board of the port and industrial park to see about leasing land.

"Once we pick out a site then we can move forward to getting engineers, then planning the development of the plant and then getting the plant up and running," said Haywood Jr.

He said waste companies such as Resourceful Environmental Services and Johnson Waste Management could take their waste to the energy plant instead of taking it to a landfill.

"Once they bring their waste to us, we will burn it and we will create energy," Haywood Jr. said.

"There will be a 3 percent slag from that burn but that 3 percent slag will actually be turned into preconstruction material to prefabricated houses. So it will be 100 percent environmental clean."

The Delta Municipal Energy Group will go before the Port of Rosedale board and the Industrial Park board to present their vision and see if they could lease the property.