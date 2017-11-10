Since Octoberfest, volunteers and Cleveland Public Works have been busy as Christmas elves preparing downtown for its first 50 Nights of Lights.

This year city decorations have been expanded to include all of the downtown Greenstrip and much of Court Street, Miss. Highway 8 and U.S. Highway 61.

“I think we had our eyes opened last year with the lighting of the large tree,” said Judson Thigpen, executive director for the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce, earlier this week. “We thought it would be a few people and it was several hundred. It was an exciting time and people are more excited this year. Becky Nowell went to work hard making this thing grow and put together a great display.”

Last year, the Janoush brothers, Joe, John, Brad and Paul, purchased a 30-foot tree to honor their late mother JoBeth Janoush and the family of Lucy Janoush, Paul’s wife, bought the lighted musical instruments.

“After seeing the excitement over our new decorations, a committee was formed to expand on what had been started with the goal of making downtown Cleveland a destination place for people to come and look at everything,” said Nowell.

She said this year several feet have been added to the Christmas tree and local businesses, civic clubs and individuals have donated money to purchase the additional displays.

Nowell said over $200,000 was donated.

“The committee developed a plan to add white lights to the crepe myrtles downtown and to have a musical theme on Sharpe Street in the sections from highway 8 to North Street as a tribute to the Grammy Museum,” she said.

In addition there is a Candyland theme section on the block of Sharpe Street from North Street to Court Street and a train section from The Depot to the train museum.

Nowell said the space at the end of the Greenstrip is for larger displays and currently hosts a wreath with candles purchased by Jim Tims and Quality Steel.

“This signature piece is about 50-feet in diameter and has four candles in the middle with the tallest candle at 50 feet,” she said.

“This was really built upon an idea from many years ago by a group of ladies, including Jane Dunlap, Clemmie Collisn, and JoBeth Janoush. They started the holiday tradition of encouraging business owners to put white lights in their windows,” said Nowell.

The official lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Sen. Willie Simmons flips the switch.

Holiday Open House will take place Saturday from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Many merchants will provide food and beverages for shoppers. Retailers will also showcase their holiday window décor and there will be live performances by the Cleveland Central High Band, Tricia Walker and DJ Ethan Callahan.

“I’d like to thank everyone who donated and especially all the volunteers and Cleveland Public Works for all their efforts,” said Nowell.

The committee includes Susannah Wessell, Linda Collins, Paul Janoush, Lisa Cooley, Amy Vance, Judson Thigpen, Eric Kelley, Tasha Huerta, Diane Makamson, Ray Bell and Becky Nowell.