In Rosedale just next door to the post office and across the street from the local after school program, sits the Rosedale Public Library.

Currently, if one were to walk inside the library; they would be met with chairs turned upside down in a pile, along with a cluster of boxes filled with an assortment of books ranging from young adult novels to early children’s books, as well as the sight of old shelves pushed away from the walls.

“It’s a total disaster over there right now but an exciting disaster,” said Jennifer Wann, director of Bolivar County Library System.

For well over a month, the library has gone through a series of renovations. A metal covering was placed over the roof that leaked every time it rained. Locks have been added to the bathrooms. The once water damaged carpet, that emitted a foul odor, has been discarded and replaced with vinyl floor panels.

Wann explained all of the renovations were made possible by donations from the community in Rosedale.

“All of the funds for the repairs were donated by community members, businesses and churches. It has truly been a community effort,” said Wann.

For the residents of Rosedale, their public library is an integral part of their community. For generations, it has stood as an educational resource for children and adults alike.

The library is only opened three days a week, yet it’s the second busiest library in the county.

On any given Monday, Wednesday or Friday, one could find a group of kids checking out their favorite young adult novel, working on a group project in the seating area or see an adult surfing the web.

For years, Rebecca Lewis, administrative library board trustee for the Bolivar County Library System, and Librarian Martha Lawson went to the Rosedale council meetings to ask the council to fund renovations.

“The city owns the building but they don’t have the funding to make the repairs, so Rebecca took it upon herself to start raising money to renovate the library,” said Debbie Leftwich of Rosedale.

Lewis and Lawson came to every city meeting and soon began to stir up a following from residents who also wanted to see the library renovated.

Leftwich said she saw the efforts made by Lewis and Lawson and wanted to help, so she bought locks for the bathroom doors and helped picked out the new paint for the walls and outside.

Lewis began a fundraiser, asking every church and resident to donate what they could.

Although Lewis did not reveal how much money was raised, she said it was enough to make the repairs to the roof, the siding and floor.

The library walls have been painted a Windsor Blue and an orange accent wall, while the exterior of the building will be painted Perpetual Gray.

“The library looks like a happy place now," said Leftwich. "It not the drab dull off-white walls. The colors and the flooring are going to set off the architecture in the building now where as it haven't been done before."

The shelves have been rearranged to make way for the new children’s sections and a genealogy area.

Back in April, the Rosedale Freedom Project Executive Director Jeremiah Smith donated over 1,000 books to the Rosedale Public library but due to the poor condition of the library, those books have not found a place.

“Once the painting is done and the shelving is back up, the donated books will be put out," said Wann. "Our technical service staff is cataloging and processing those books as we speak."

Wann also said the library system received a grant from the Mississippi Library Commission to purchase three additional computers for the library.

Once all the renovations have been completed, the library will host an open house to show the community all the new improvements.

Contact Wann for more information at 662-843-2774.