SHELBY — There is an access road causing major problems for residents in Shelby.

At a recent Bolivar County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Preston Billings said the road leading to Shelby Health and Rehabilitation Center needs to be fixed immediately.

Shelby Mayor Peggy Mengarelli discussed with the board of aldermen at a recent meeting ways of making the road more accessible for the residents.

The road, located on Miss. Highway 32 East on Church Street, is one of the main roads to the nursing home.

Mengarelli said, "The Bolivar County Board of Supervisors is going to help as far as the road itself and put some culverts down on that ditch that lies through there."

Billings said he is hoping for the county road department and Eley-Barkley Engineering will install culverts and put railings on the bridge that lies on the road.

Mengarelli wanted to discuss the road further with Eley-Barkley Engineering but no representatives were present.

Billings said, "The road is in dire need because it will make it a faster time of arriving and departing from the nursing home. It will save a lot of time."

Billings said when Pafford EMS is going to the nursing home; the drivers have a hard time with the road and have to take an alternative route through a residential area, which causes a delay.

Although no representatives from Eley-Barkley were present, Billings said he would discuss further with the supervisors at the next supervisor's meeting.

Mengarelli said the road has been an issue in the city for about three or fours years and was discussed by previous mayors.

"About a year or two ago, I came before the previous board with the previous mayor and now the process with the road has started completely over with this board desiring the county to come in with any kind of work from the road department and from the engineers," said Billings.

Mengarelli said she and the board typed a letter of easement to give to the Eley-Barkley so they can move a step further in fixing the road.

"Our part had been that we get the letter of easement because Shelby does not have the financial ability to put in this road, and the county was going to help us with this," said Mengarelli.

She said Eley-Barkley needed the discussion for the road to show up in the meeting's minutes.

Billings said, "The general idea is the county will have to fix the road. We want the ambulance to get in and out."

Mengarelli said, "We just need to continue what we started two or three years ago, and I don't know why the ball got dropped, but Shelby did not have the money, and they are aware of that, but we were in charge of getting the easements and we will get those and we will have a letter from Pafford and the city just as we did before."