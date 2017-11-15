After the great response from the community in helping with the Rosedale library renovations, a group has been formed to continue the momentum.

Rebecca Lewis with the library discussed the Friends of Rosedale at the recent Rosedale Council meeting.

“Some of us got together and have gotten tax status on a group called Friends of Rosedale,” said Lewis.

The Friends of Rosedale is a non-profit organization that has a mission is to improve the community by raising funds and volunteers for needed projects.

She said the group is looking for members and would ultimately include seven board members to represent the needs of the community.

“Lets get together and do the things that we need to do that we couldn’t do otherwise,” she said.

Lewis also asked the council for money to replace the ceiling tiles and to make repair to one of the bathroom doors and to a fan.

“Thank you all to who have given to this project,” said Lewis. “I invite any of you to please come and see how beautiful it is. It just makes me so happy that so many people gave.”

In other matters, the council voted to apply for a grant with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety for a new utility vehicle for the police department.

Mayor Carey Estes said the city has two police vehicles with issues and the grant will allow them to purchase a new one.

The council also voted to sponsor a Christmas Yard Decoration Contest, which will promote community pride.

There will be a first, second and third place awards for the best decorated homes.

The yards will be judged Dec. 21 and the winners will be announced at the January meeting.