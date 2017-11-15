



A new course has been added to the curriculum at Cleveland Central Middle School for students interested in art.

Digital Media Arts was designed to enhance students’ technical skills and to give them a creative space to express ideas they are not yet able to verbalize.

Instructor Jacqueline Barnett said she is excited about the new art course and hopes to see it expand and grow as the year progresses with the help of the community.

Barnett said she is asking the community to support the course with supplies such as mixed media photo transfers as well as keeping artwork safe with framing.

"I'm just doing a fundraiser to help increase the supply for giving the students a dynamic range of knowledge and skill in digital media," said Barnett.

The course allows the students to make a variety of digital media artworks including collages, marketing materials, and mixed media photo transfers.

Barnett said the class only needs a few items to get started with more hands-on mixed media projects that will include photography and graphic design with more textural elements in order to help the students connect themselves to the environment in which they live.

Many of the supplies they need are Elmer's Adhesive Spray, Blick Glue Sticks, Sharpie Fine Point Markers, Crystal Color Wheel 24x18 Poster, Generals Pink Erasers and graphic design and digital photography posters.

Barnett said the school district is working on getting cameras and other materials they will need.

"I'm just hoping friends of Cleveland Central Middle School will be willing to help in supplying photo paper, inks, mixed media supplies, etcetera," said Barnett.

"You can contribute to this project in two ways," Barnett said.

Barnett started a project on Blick Art Room Aid, a website which allows people to donate money for art supplies or purchase specific supplies she has added to the project page.

Barnett said, "Our goal is to create future artists that inspire others."

All of the supplies needed are listed on the website www.dickblick.com.

Barnett can also be contacted at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .