Ultimately Christmastime is for children and there is almost nothing better than seeing the joy on a child's face when they open presents Christmas morning.

Though the reality of life is that not every child will be blessed on that magical day.

However the officers of the Cleveland Police Department have worked hard for decades to provide a happy Christmas to hundreds of children and they hope to continue the tradition this year.

"We are a little light this year and need donations for Shop with a Cop," said Police Chief Buster Bingham.

He said the department would like to give $100 to at least 30 children this year but desperately needs help.

Each year a number of children, between the ages of 3-12, are selected and taken shopping with law enforcement personnel.

In the past, officers said the children have amazed them by their generous natures because they often buy gifts for others first.

"This is something we really love doing and we want to continue doing it. We can't keep going without the generosity and kindness of the community," Bingham said, adding those interested in donating may contact him or the police department.

Bingham said the plan is to go shopping with a cop sometime in the middle of December.

"This program make the holidays great for everyone -- for us as well as the kids," he said.

For more information or to make a donation, contact the police department at 843-3611 or drop off a donation at the station at 301 S. Sharpe Ave.