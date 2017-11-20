A cache of marijuana, cell phones and tobacco destined for the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility was stopped short of reaching its destination Thursday when a traffic stop lead to the seizure of the contraband.

Arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime in the incident were 27-year old Amber Long of Tupelo, 26-year old Tyler Badie of Pontotoc and 24-year old Marterius Sanders, also of Tupelo but is currently housed as a state inmate at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility.

Badie was also charged with being in possession of cocaine at the time of the arrest.

The traffic stop occurred after the vehicle Long and Badie were occupying was seen acting suspiciously on facility grounds.

After leaving the facility, the couple continued to drive pass.

Because of the strange behavior, the black Honda Accord the suspects were in was stopped on MS. Highway 8 and Crosby Road.

The loud odor of suspected marijuana led to Deputies searching the vehicle and discovering the intended contraband packages.

Inside the two packages was a pound of pipe tobacco, over an ounce of suspected marijuana, cigarillos, four cell phones and a charger.

On Friday, all three suspects were taken before Bolivar County Justice Court Judge Harold Ward for an initial appearance.

All three suspects were given a $5,000 bond.

As of presstime, all three remain at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility at this time.