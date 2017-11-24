Thanksgiving week saw several wrecks throughout Bolivar County including Shelby, Winstonville, and on North Bayou Road. This morning the Boliar County Volunteer Fire Department, Pafford EMS, and the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched around 10:15 to a wreck on Drew-Merigold Road. The Bolivar Commercial will have more as this story develops. On Wednesday there was a four-car accident that occurred in Winstonville on U.S. Highway 61. Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department, Pafford, and Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. The Mississippi Highway Patrol did not want to divulge any information, however the accident is still under investigation with the highway patrol. On Thursday, on Highway 32 West of Shelby, there was a one-car accident involving a male and female. Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department fire chief Lee Tedder said the accident occurred late Thursday night. "One person was ejected out of the car," said Tedder. Tedder said one was airlifted to the MED in Memphis and the other was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. No more information has been released at this time as the accident is still under investigation. Tedder also said a shed fire occurred “early Friday morning.” The fire happened on 1901 North Bayou Road. The cause of fire is unknown at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.