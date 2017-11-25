Playing the drums was always a dream of Cedric Burnside while growing up in North Mississippi. Reminiscing back to a time when he was about 5-years-old, he said his grandfather would bring home sorghum molasses in big mason jars. "I remember he would bring them to the house and I would just wait until they were empty so I could get the jars and bang around on them," he said. He joked that his mother would kick him out of their home at least 10 times a day for banging on buckets, pots and pans and the kitchen table. "I drove my mom crazy," said Burnside, laughing. Now at 39, the GRAMMY-nominated blues artist and renowned drummer recently visited GRAMMY Museum Mississippi for an education program. Burnside, a native of Holly Springs, talked about his love for playing drums with his grandfather and his love for Mississippi Hill Country Blues. Burnside said he was only 13-years-old when he began playing drums and touring with his grandfather "Big Daddy," also known as blues legend R.L. Burnside. "Half of the people in the other countries have never been to Mississippi before, just going to another country and looking at the different styles and performing and people looking at me, and me wondering, 'Man, are they going to like this,'" said Burnside. Prior to that he said heÕd been scared to play in public. "I remember just looking and wanting to get on the drums, but I never had the courage to jump up there. "It wasn't about sounding good, it was about getting up there and breaking the ice." Burnside said he remembers when he was 6-years-old, his grandfather would throw house parties with his friend Johnny Woods, a Mississippi singer and harmonica player, who would accompany R.L. to blues sessions on the front porch. He said the police would come over to break up most of the parties and he would hide behind the drums to keep from being caught. "I saw a lot of things that I probably shouldn't have seen or been around, but that's what I was used to, even at the house parties. "I didn't really participate in anything that was bad, thank God for that, but it made me who I am today," he added. Burnside said he grew up listening to blues artists such as Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters and Junior Kimbrough and has been given the opportunity to play alongside most of them on stage. He has collaborated with other blues artists, such as Bobby Rush, Kenny Brown, T. Model Ford, and Galactic, to name a few. He was also featured in a critically acclaimed feature film, called "Black Snake Moan," playing drums alongside actor Samuel L. Jackson. During the conversation, Burnside explained to the audience what Mississippi Hill Country Blues is and why it is important for him to continue bringing exposure to this style of music. With a unique drumming style Mississippi Hill Country Blues is a blues that is like no other, according to Burnside. "Hill Country Blues to me is different than any other blues out there. You have Chicago Blues, Texas Blues; it's similar to the Delta but still quite different. "It is very unorthodox. "It's kind of off the beat in the pattern. I like to say that you probably can't read it on paper or write it. It's more to me like feel music. It's what you feel." Burnside said he believes itÕs important for him to spread the sound throughout the world as a type of legacy to his father, famous drummer Calvin Jackson, and his grandfather, who is considered an innovator in the genre. Seven years ago, Burnside created "The Cedric Burnside Project" with his brother Cody Burnside and uncle Garry Burnside to keep the love and admiration for Mississippi Hill Country Blues alive by honoring the past while blazing a path towards the future. The projectÕs latest album, "Descendants of Hill Country," was nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Blues Album of the Year. In addition to Burnside's GRAMMY nomination, he has won Drummer of the Year four times at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis. He is also a member of the Blues Music Association, The Recording Academy, Americana Music Association, and Mississippi Arts Commission. Burnside continues to tour the world with guitarist and best friend Trenton Ayers.