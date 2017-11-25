Long-time Mound Bayou Civic Club member, Mamie C. Tate was named Grand Marshall for this year's Mound Bayou Christmas Parade, set for 6 p.m. on Dec 2. "I am honored to be this year's grand marshal," said Mamie Tate. According to Brenda Cook-Hall, president of the Mound Bayou Civic Club, "Every year, the Civic Club members elect someone who has high qualities and should be recognized for their civic leadership in the community, and I suggested to the others members that we name Ms. Tate the grand marshal. " "I think we as civic club members should take just take the time and say thank you for the work Ms. Tate has done, " added Cook-Hall. Cook-Hall said,"Ms. Tate will tell you in general conversation, 'I just love the civic club." So it's really dear to her heart. There are a lot of things we volunteer for where we can get frustrated and quit, but to do it year after year with no complaints. That shows character." When asked what motivated her, Tate said "It is important for us to work together with city of Mound Bayou and be together as one body. That's why I do what I do." Mound Bayou Mayor Eulah Peterson said, "I've known Ms. Tate for over 50 years. In the last 15 years, I have worked with her during her presidency, and found her to be a capable leader and someone who is truly concerned with making positive things happened for the city Mound Bayou." For over 25 years, Tate has served as president of the Civic Club. She currently serves as treasurer. For years, Tate has coordinated events such as the annual Founder's Day event, commemorating the Mound Bayou founders Isaiah T. Montgomery and Benjamin T. Green in July. During Tate's tenure as president, she has implemented the Spring Tea, a fundraiser that provides a scholarship for one John F. Kennedy Memorial High School senior. She is always responsible for the annual Christmas Parade and the residential Christmas decorations contest. "She has been primarily spearheading those event for a number of years," said Cook. "She has coordinated city forms for local elections. She has been involved civically, politically and religiously with Mound Bayou since she has been living there. According to her pastor Horace McKay, Tate is also heavily involved with her church, Greater Bethel AME Church as it's steward vice pro-tempore. McKay said, "She is par excellent in her role. She takes care of all the daily operations of the church, like the monthly expenditures and events. " Tate formerly served as the church's music minister, president of the choir, and Women's Missionary Society. In 2016, the Women's Missionary Society award Tate the Life member Achievement award, the organization's highest honor for her longevity of service and placing others before herself. McKay said Tate has also increased the amount of male members. "At one time there were only a few males in the Civic Club. She was instrumental in getting me join the club." Tate will be celebrated as Mound Bayou kicks off the holiday season during the parade.