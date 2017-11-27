



When a long-time organizer decided to retire, the Shaw Christmas Parade was in jeopardy of not happening.

However cousins Verquitta McCorkle and Martina Trotter have come to the rescue and taken on the responsibly of organizing this year's parade.

The parade will be held at 11 a.m. Dec 9 and the theme will be A Home Town Christmas.

"We are trying to get more of the community members involved, such as the schools and local clubs and organizations, to participate in the festivities," said Trotter.

The event was originally co-chaired by Eleanor Scott and Shelonda Frazier who worked together for nearly 20 years.

"I started the parade in 1997," recalled Scott. "I had first worked with Roger Carter, who was the mayor of Shaw at the time. We got the idea of having a city parade after attending the one in Cleveland. We worked together until his term ended, then I got (Frazier) to work with me."

Scott decided not to act as this year's chair.

"I was ready to take a break from it. I asked around and found Verquitta McCorkle and asked would she take on the job because it was a lot of work and I'm kind of burned out from it.

"I feel like the parade is in two reliable hands. They are both go-getters, and I look forward to seeing the parade and knowing it is in good hands," said Scott.

Once McCorkle got on board, she brought Trotter to co-chair the event with her.

"We wanted to give the community something to look forward too, so we got to work," said Trotter. "We tried to find young people to get on board with helping us to organize it."

The two cousins created a committee, which consists of Shelonda Chambers, Tony Roach and Tameka Brown.

The two have also called on Mayor Evereth Stanton for support and guidance. Stanton said, "I think they have done a great job, and have some great ideas. It is nice to see younger people interested in bringing great things to the city of Shaw."

Lane Reily, executive director of the Delta Hands for Hope, will lead the parade as this year's grand marshal for the parade.

According to Trotter, they wanted this year's grand marshal to be someone who has made a difference in the community.

"We choose Lane (Reily) because she’s done a lot for Shaw. She has assisted with getting the city a playground and other youth groups within the city, such a summer program where kids came get involve in community services," said Trotter.

In addition, Scott works with Reily at Delta Hands for Hope.

Scott said, "Reily is very devoted to the children. She works with middle school and high school students. At Delta Hands for Hope, we help kids with class work and provide them with structure and responsibility."

McCorkle said the parade will start on Dean Boulevard near Shaw High School, then will head right on White Oak Street, then right on Peeler Aveneu and right on Jackson Street.

In addition, the parade will also include bands from John F. Kennedy High School, Ruleville Central High School and Broad Street High School.