



The Drew Board of Aldermen recently ordered the Drew Ghost Busters to take down a sign the group had placed near the a city cemetery.

The board voted three to one to have the sign taken down and gave the group 72 hours to do so.

Mayor Harvey Burchfield said Regina Stone, executive director of the Drew Ghost Busters, was not authorized by the board to have the sign up.

In addition, Burchfield said the sign, which reads Drew Cemetery was not the cemetery's name.

The cemetery is officially named Drew Colored Cemetery.

"That (cemetery) is a private enterprise. It doesn't belong to the city. It was named Drew Colored Cemetery," said Burchfield.

Stone said putting colored on the sign would cause division in the town.

"Terms like colored are outdated," said Stone. "We as leaders don't want to stay in the past. There is so much going on that is dividing our town. This marker brought unity to the town.”

In addition, Stone said the 1947 deed does not refer to the cemetery as the Drew Colored Cemetery, but to the Drew Colored Cemetery Club, which she said is the name of the committee over the cemetery.

She added that the deed refers to the cemetery as the Negro cemetery.

The deed reads, "I, Nannie S. Parks, a widow, do hereby sell, convey and warrant unto the Drew Colored Cemetery Club, the following described real estate in the town of Drew, Sunflower County, Mississippi."

Stone added that residents of the town worked with her organization to raise money for the sign and helped design it.

"It breaks my heart to see it down", said Stone. "The main mission of the Ghost Busters is love and unity. We just wanted to do something for that cemetery.

“I am still hoping for unity, the kids raised nearly $400 for the sign. In my heart I am still pushing for it to be back up. I am not letting it go because this is for the children," Stone said.

"They were upset when they found out we had to take it

down.”

Burchfield said he advised Stone to talk to the committee over the Drew Colored Cemetery and see if they would legally change the name.

The mayor added that he told Stone, he would pay to redo the sign but it must have the correct name on it.

Stone said she plans to bring up the matter at next month's meeting at 5 p.m. Dec. 5.

"I am on the agenda and I will ask (the board) find some kind of solution for getting it back up," said Stone.